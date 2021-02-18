BEMIDJI -- Taylor Bray is poised to leave the Bemidji State women’s basketball team in a much better way than how she began her career.

“Freshman year, I started out pretty rough,” the senior center said. “I broke my foot like the first day on campus. … I went up and I tried to block Gabby (DuBois at an open gym), and I paid for it. I just came down, I stepped on the side of my foot, and I broke my fifth metatarsal.”

Bray soon had surgery and still managed to play in 20 games that season, and she hasn’t missed one since. In those 87 appearances, the Anoka native has put herself on the brink of a program record.

Bray has a .538 field goal percentage in her career, which is just a hair over Sherry Hill’s .536 -- a program high that’s stood for 39 years.

“I didn’t even know that,” Bray said of the record. “I think a lot of it has to do with the coaches. (Assistant Jamie Schultz) especially, she really spent a lot of time with me in the gym when I was able to get back. My teammates set me up for good shots. They give me good passes, which allows me to get those open shots that I do.”

Bray doesn’t have much wiggle room to hold steady above Hill’s record. After shooting a career-high 57.4% from the field as a junior, she’s down to 44.6% this season, all contributing to a 240-for-446 career tally. Even so, she’s still scored more often than not when making her move in the paint.

“I think she could be shooting 70% sometimes with the shots she allows herself to get,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “Sometimes she’s too unselfish and kicks them out. So hopefully she sees some success in these last couple games for herself.”

Bray has just a few more games before the clock strikes midnight on her career. The regular season wraps up Feb. 19-20 at Minnesota Crookston.

“We know Crookston is a good team, and they’ve shown that they can hang with really, really good teams in the conference,” Bray said. “It’s not like we’re counting them out, but we know we can go out and play tough.”

The Golden Eagles enter at 3-11 overall and 3-9 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Beavers (7-5, 6-4 NSIC North) will try to break free from a four-game skid with hopes of improving their playoff seed by one or two spots.

“Last weekend, we got two losses against (Minnesota) Duluth,” Bray said. “But, especially on Saturday, we showed that we can hang with the No. 6 team in the nation. We’re not getting down on ourselves by any means, and we’re excited to keep going and keep growing this season.”

Friday’s tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and Saturday’s regular season finale begins at 1:30 p.m.

And if Bray’s shooting efficiency wasn’t enough of a clue, Bemidji State will be looking to its centers to deliver.

“We have great posts. And they do their work to get great shots,” DeVille said. “(Bray) finds herself working hard and has a lot of abilities. It’s fun to see her grow and become such a great post.”