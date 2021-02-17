Minnesota at Indiana
8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021
Minnesota has yet to have a breakout shooting game this season. The Gophers have not shot 50% from the field in any game this season, and they haven’t done so in any road game in the past three seasons (last time: Jan. 15, 2018 at Penn State). Both of those streaks are the longest active such streaks in the Big Ten.
Additional team and player notes
- Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Isaiah Ihnen both set career highs in points scored with 14 and 12, respectively, off the bench on Sunday. Minnesota had not had two substitutes score 10+ points in the same game in over two years (Jan. 30, 2019 versus Illinois: Isaiah Washington, 12, and Daniel Oturu, 11).
- Tre’ Williams scored a season-high 10 points on Sunday. Williams has shot 46.7% from 3-point range over the last five games, all starts. Williams shot 28.6% over 14 games off the bench this season.
- Indiana and Minnesota met twice in 2019-20, 2017-18 and 2015-16. The Hoosiers swept both games in all three seasons. Indiana and Minnesota played once each in 2018-19 and 2016-17, in Minneapolis both times, and the Gophers won both games. Minnesota and Indiana are scheduled to play once this season.
- The Gophers have lost five straight in Bloomington, their longest such streak since losing seven consecutive road tilts against Indiana from 1983 to 1989 (does not include wins vacated by Minnesota as losses). Minnesota’s last win in Bloomington came on Jan. 12, 2012 (77-74).
- Indiana fell to Ohio State, 78-59, on the road on Saturday, its largest conference loss this season. That loss followed a 79-76, double-overtime win at Northwestern last Wednesday. The Hoosiers have played five OT games this season, tied for the most in Division I (Charlotte and Robert Morris).
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season, ranking third in the Big Ten in each category (minimum 75% of team games played). The last Indiana player to rank among the top three of the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding was DJ White in his Big Ten Player of the Year award-winning 2007-08 season (second in points per game, first in rebounds per game).