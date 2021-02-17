8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

Minnesota has yet to have a breakout shooting game this season. The Gophers have not shot 50% from the field in any game this season, and they haven’t done so in any road game in the past three seasons (last time: Jan. 15, 2018 at Penn State). Both of those streaks are the longest active such streaks in the Big Ten.

Additional team and player notes