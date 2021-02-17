“Obviously with the Big Ten, I was a little bit closer to the action,” the Minnesota Lynx coach and general manager said Tuesday. “AP has a way of playing the game that’s just fun to watch, and I don’t mean her skill set, I mean the energy she gives to it. You see great joy when Aerial plays the game, so you enjoy watching someone play.”

Reeve would have loved to select Powers in the 2016 WNBA draft, but Powers was a top-five prospect, who was selected fifth overall by Dallas, well before Minnesota was set to be on the clock.

But Powers was then traded to Washington in the middle of the 2018 season. Why didn’t Reeve make a play for her then?

“I remember feeling disappointed … because I didn’t know she was on the market,” Reeve said. “We would’ve loved to have had a shot, then, to make an offer for her.”

Instead, the wait continued, until this offseason. Powers was a free agent, the Lynx had the flexibility to make a deal, and everything came together.

Minnesota officially announced its signing of the 5-foot-9 guard on Monday, after it traded Odyssey Sims to Indiana to open the requisite guaranteed salary slot.

Finally, five years later, Reeve has the guard she long has wanted. And the time that has passed since Powers entered the WNBA has allowed her to blossom into a player who will fit well in this organization.

“You could see her understanding and maturing, knowing what it takes to win,” Reeve said. “This is just great timing for us. Five years under her belt, she understands exactly what has to happen for our team to be successful.”

Powers has a WNBA championship, winning with the Washington Mystics in 2019. Then she flashed an ability to carry the scoring load in the WNBA bubble, averaging 16 points in six games with Washington before a hamstring injury derailed her season. The nagging injury resolved itself shortly after the season, Powers noted at her introductory press conference Tuesday.

“I feel good,” she said. “Mentally, I feel good, and I’m ready.”

That scoring is a major asset for Minnesota, but the Lynx should have scorers across the board. Powers is ready to contribute in all areas.

“Whatever Coach needs me to do, I’ll do it. Everyone knows I’m a scorer. I’m a passer now. I play really good defense, in my opinion,” Powers said. “When it comes to scoring, me and Coach talked about this — ‘Hey, that’s going to be there, right? But where we need to get better is on the defensive end, stopping people.’ That’s what wins championships, so I feel like I’ll be able to contribute a lot to this team, and contribute enough where we can make it very far in the playoffs, if not a championship.”