Rylie Jones

Senior, girls basketball

Rylie Jones received the loudest ovations for Bemidji last week, and rightfully so. The senior center is out for the season due to a torn ACL, but she still made a ceremonial start for Senior Night on Tuesday. Although she hasn’t been medically cleared to play, Jones has remained heavily involved with the team, even going through warmups with them before tipoff. The Lumberjacks fended off St. Cloud Tech 52-41 for Jones in the home win, and BHS also toppled St. Cloud Apollo 68-40 on Friday.