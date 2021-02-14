The Gophers knew Wisconsin would rely on its size Sunday at Williams Arena, and that the Badgers were coming off their best game of the season, a 75-70 victory over No. 12 Ohio State.

That’s why Kadi Sissoko’s play was so important.

The sophomore forward gave the Gophers a formidable inside presence, finishing with a team-high 20 points and seven rebounds in a 68-61 victory.

An athletic wing from Paris, Sissoko played an efficient power forward on Sunday, making 7 of 9 from the field and all four of her free throws. Defensively, she bodied up with her 6-foot-2 frame and was active with her hands.

“Now that I get to play the 4 position, I know I have to be better at scoring inside the paint,” Sissoko said. “That’s something I really like to do.”

Sara Scalia added 17 points, 15 on 3-pointers, and Jasmine Powell hit 6 of 8 free throw attempts in the final 1 minute, 32 seconds as the Gophers swept the regular-season series from their border rival.

“This was a great win,” coach Lindsay Whalen said. “That was a team with a lot of confidence after beating Ohio State.”

Imani Lewis had a game-high 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers, but she scored 12 of her points in the fourth quarter after Minnesota had taken a 57-47 lead.

The Badgers never got closer than six points the rest of the way. That was the story of the game; Wisconsin would put a few baskets together only to be thwarted by the Gophers, usually with a 3-pointer. The Badgers pulled within 47-41 on two free throws from Lewis with a minute left in the third quarter, but Scalia made 3-pointers on the last shot of the third quarter and first of the fourth to give the Gophers their biggest lead since the game’s opening minutes, 53-41.

Powell put the Gophers up 50-40 with her lone 3-pointer with 4:32 left. In all, Minnesota hit nine shots from behind the arc, Wisconsin just one.

“We definitely hit some big 3s down the stretch, that’s for sure, especially when they brought the score in a little closer,” Scalia said. “We held our ground and kept our lead.”

The Badgers just couldn’t close the gap.

Minnesota (7-9 overall, 6-8 Big Ten) might not be the best team in the Big Ten this season, but they’re not close to being the worst. They finished the week with consecutive victories over the Badgers (5-14, 2-14) and Illinois (3-12, 1-11), the conference’s bottom two teams, and have won five of their past seven.

All five victories were against Big Ten peers, and teams now below them in the standings — although Nebraska had a winning record when the Gophers went to Lincoln and won 76-71 on Jan. 19.

They were blown out in that stretch by Iowa and Ohio State.

The Gophers will be more challenged in their next games, at Rutgers (8-3, 4-3) on Wednesday and first-place Maryland (11-1, 6-1) on Saturday. For now, a team playing mostly sophomores and freshmen is beating the teams it should beat.

“The team is coming together,” Whalen said. “They’ve had plenty of practice and time together and have been able to grind through some of those things. We’ve had some tough nights where we let teams go on a run, and we learned from those things.

“They’re coming together and working hard. Credit to them for sticking with it.”