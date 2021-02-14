DULUTH -- Once again on Saturday, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team showed that it could hang with a top-10 team in the country. But, just like the night before, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth had the final say and prevailed 73-62 at home to hand BSU its fourth straight loss.

The Beavers (7-5, 6-4 NSIC North) tied the game at 50-50 late in the third quarter, but UMD (9-0, 8-0 NSIC) responded with a 10-2 run to close the frame and then opened the fourth on a 9-2 burst to pull away.

Bemidji State had the upper hand early, though, erasing a six-point deficit and leading 22-21 after the first quarter. BSU was still tied at 26-26 when Rachael Heittola scored inside with seven minutes to go before halftime. But the Bulldogs netted the next nine points, led by as many as 12 and carried a 42-32 lead into the break.

Nevertheless, the Beavers chipped away in the third. Four different scorers contributed to a 10-2 run that brought Bemidji State back within two, and then Brooklyn Bachmann converted an and-one layup for a 47-all tie midway through the frame. The deadlock held at 50-50 when Sydney Zerr drained a 3-pointer a minute later.

But then Minnesota Duluth overwhelmed BSU with a 19-4 run to bridge the third and fourth quarters, expanding a 60-52 lead through three into an insurmountable 69-54 advantage with six minutes to play.

Heittola finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Taylor Bray chipped in 12 points and nine boards off the bench. Bachmann also reached double figures with 11 points.

Four Bulldogs reached 14-plus points: Sarah Grow (17), Ann Simonet (17), Brooke Olson (15) and Maesyn Thiesen (14).

With Saturday’s results across the league, the Beavers dropped down to fourth place in the NSIC North Division standings.

Bemidji State’s playoff spot is secure, but the team will try to improve its seed during the final weekend of the regular season at Minnesota Crookston on Feb. 19-20. Friday’s game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. start, while Saturday’s will tip off at 1:30 p.m.





No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 73, Bemidji State 62

BSU 22 10 20 10 -- 62

UMD 21 21 18 13 -- 73

BEMIDJI STATE (7-5, 6-4 NSIC) -- Heittola 15, Bray 12, Bachmann 11, Zerr 9, Myer 7, Wolhowe 5, DuBois 3, Vold 0. Totals: 21-63 FGs, 14-16 FTs, 62.

MINNESOTA DULUTH (9-0, 8-0 NSIC) -- Grow 17, Simonet 17, Olson 15, Thiesen 14, Rhoades 5, Granica 4, Kahl 1, Gilbertson 0, Nelson 0. Totals: 26-53 FGs, 17-21 FTs, 73.