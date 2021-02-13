Lindsay Whalen likes to tell her players that any Big Ten team can lose to a conference opponent at any time, which is the kind of thing people hear and say, “Uh-huh.”

But Wisconsin proved the Gophers coach’s point on Wednesday by knocking off No. 12 Ohio State, 75-70, in Madison.

The Buckeyes had just drilled Minnesota, 83-59, to improve to 12-2. The Badgers entered the game 1-13 in conference play. Now, Wisconsin (3-13 overall) enters Sunday’s game at Minnesota with a head full of steam.

“Ohio State was playing the best of any team in this conference, and Wisconsin pops them on their home floor,” Whalen said Saturday. “They should be confident; that’s a really good win.”

The Gophers (6-9, 5-8 Big Ten) are riding some positive vibes, as well; although they lost a pair of lopsided games against Ohio State and Iowa. Their 83-73 victory over last-place Illinois on Wednesday was their fourth win in six games, a positive development for a team that has been relying on underclassmen all season.

Minnesota beat Wisconsin, 88-83, in overtime on Jan. 3 in Madison. The Gophers were led by 24 points from fifth-year senior Gadiva Hubbard, but the 6-foot-1 wing hasn’t played in the past four games because of an ankle sprain.

Whalen called Hubbard “questionable” for Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip.

“She was able to do a few things yesterday in practice; she’s doing a little more each day,” Whalen said. “She was able to do a few drills yesterday, and she did a few things in shootaround before the Illinois game. She’s making progress every day.”

Hubbard would be of substantive defensive help against junior wing Imani Lewis, who finished the last meeting with 13 points and five rebounds. She’s averaging 18.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in her past eight games, and scored a career-high 28 points on Wednesday against the Buckeyes.

The Badgers also held sophomore guard Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State’s leading scorer, to seven points — 10 below her average.

Whalen has made it a point to get more players into her rotation the past two games, and Katie Borowicz, Carolina Strande and Laura Bagwell Katalinich combined for 18 points, six rebounds and five assists in 39 collective minutes.

The Gophers dominated the first half and built a 29-point lead on Illinois (3-12, 1-11) early in the third quarter before the Illini made it competitive late.

Asked about how she assessed the performances of those three, Whalen said, “I liked it in the first half when put’ em in.”

“I told them that yesterday,” she added. “I asked them, ‘Do you want to play in the second half, as well. They were struggling in practice and I told them, ‘I need you for both halves.’ ”