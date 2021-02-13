ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team clamped down on defense and never looked back Friday night, limiting St. Cloud Apollo to 13 first-half points and cruising to a 68-40 road win.

The Lumberjacks (5-3) led by a 38-13 margin at the break, and although the Eagles (0-6) kept up in the second half, the damage had been done in the 28-point final.

Beth Bolte tallied 15 points to lead BHS, while Jackie Johnson and Emily Wade had 14 apiece.

Fergus Falls will next converge on Bemidji for a 7:15 p.m. meeting Thursday, Feb. 18, inside the BHS Gymnasium.





Bemidji 68, St. Cloud Apollo 40

BHS 38 30 -- 68

SCA 13 27 -- 40

BEMIDJI (5-3) -- Bolte 15, Johnson 14, Wade 14, Tatro 6, Milbrandt 5, M. Bieber 4, Lish 3, Huberty 2, Huseby 2, Pemberton 2, Peterson 2.

ST. CLOUD APOLLO (0-6) -- Freeman 8, K. Anderson 6, Banks 6, Hanson 4, McGaughy 4, Jansky 2, Robinson 2.