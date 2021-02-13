ALEXANDRIA -- A defensive battle leaned toward Alexandria on Friday night, which slumped the Bemidji High School boys basketball team into a 52-41 road loss.

The Lumberjacks’ 41 points is a season low and stands as the fewest they’ve scored since the 2019 postseason, which was oddly enough a 40-32 victory over Detroit Lakes.

On Friday, however, a different section foe caused problems for BHS (3-5). The Cardinals (9-0) kept undefeated on the year behind a defense that limited Bemidji to 18 points at the break.

In the second half, Alexandria senior and Bemidji State men’s basketball commit Colton Roderick surpassed 1,000 points in his high school career, leading the Cardinals to a 30-23 edge out of the locker rooms as part of the 11-point win.

James Williams totalled 12 points to lead BHS, while Sam Wilson added 11 and Gavin Luksik nine.

Kirsten Hoskins put up 16 points for Alexandria alongside another baker’s dozen from Roderick.

Bemidji will try to right the ship at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, when it hosts Detroit Lakes at the BHS Gymnasium.





Alexandria 52, Bemidji 41

BHS 18 23 -- 41

ALX 22 30 -- 52

BEMIDJI (3-5) --Williams 12, Wilson 11, Luksik 9, Severts 6, Biehn 2, LaValley 1.

ALEXANDRIA (9-0) -- Hoskins 16, Roderick 13, Jensen 8, Hedstrom 6, Steffensmeier 4, Sanstad 3, Odland 2.