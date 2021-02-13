DULUTH -- Although the Bemidji State women’s basketball team gave them a valiant shot, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth proved to be as strong as their national ranking by outlasting the Beavers 68-58 on Friday in Duluth.

“I thought we slowed them down in the first half but turned the ball over too much and didn’t make some high percentage shots,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “And (Brooke) Olson is an All-American and tough matchup. She did a nice job of taking over.”

Despite the defeat, Bemidji State (7-4, 6-3 NSIC North) still clinched a playoff spot by virtue of U-Mary’s loss to Minnesota State Moorhead. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (8-0, 7-0 NSIC North) clinched at least a share of the North Division regular season championship.

The Beavers challenged UMD all night, starting with a 5-0 lead right out of the gates. They held within 13-12 through one, and they were even ahead as late as 27-25 on a Rachael Heittola layup in the second quarter. Minnesota Duluth flipped that into a 32-29 halftime edge, but UMD did most of its damage in the third frame.

Heittola opened the second half on a game-tying 3-pointer, yet the Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 10-2 run that sunk BSU into a 53-41 hole. The difference hit 15 midway through the fourth, and the Minnesota Duluth defense did the rest to pick up the team’s 27th consecutive home win.

Bemidji State got three players to hit double-digits with Heittola reaching 12 points, Trinity Myer 11 and Brooklyn Bachman 10. But the team fumbled away 14 turnovers that led to 17 UMD points.

Brooke Olson put up 22 points for the Bulldogs, including 16 after halftime, to lead all scorers. Minnesota Duluth finished the game with just four turnovers and a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points.

“This is an awesome league,” UMD head coach Mandy Pearson said. “There are so many good coaches who throw a lot of stuff at us, and there are a lot of great players and teams. It’s a tough league to play in. It definitely is. Bemidji State came out with a ton of energy. They’re well coached and have really good team chemistry. You can tell when they’re out on the court. We knew that this weekend was going to be tough and we had to be ready with our best basketball.”

The teams will battle again at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, back in Duluth.

Duluth News Tribune sports reporter Jon Nowacki contributed to this report.





No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 68, Bemidji State 58

BSU 12 17 12 17 -- 58

UMD 13 19 21 15 -- 68

BEMIDJI STATE (7-4, 6-3 NSIC) -- Heittola 12, Myer 11, Bachmann 10, Bray 6, Zerr 6, DuBois 5, Vold 5, Rezabek 3, Bott 0, Wenner 0, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 20-50 FGs, 10-13 FTs, 58.

MINNESOTA DULUTH (8-0, 7-0 NSIC) -- Olson 22, Granica 10, Rhoades 9, Simonet 7, Gilbertson 6, Grow 6, Kahl 5, Thiesen 3. Totals: 24-60 FGs, 15-22 FTs, 68.