BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team continued its offensive resurgence Friday night, and Nick Wagner didn’t cool off in dropping 32 points to power a 96-77 win over Minnesota Duluth inside the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers’ 96 points was its highest total in a conference game since the 2018-19 season. The victory also moved Bemidji State (5-8, 4-7 NSIC North) up to fifth place in the NSIC North Division standings, its highest place of the season to date.

Although the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-6 NSIC North) used a 9-0 run to jump ahead 20-15 in the first half, BSU countered with 12 unanswered points that Wagner polished off with three straight 3-pointers.

Despite UMD sneaking ahead 36-35 late in the first half, Wagner drained another three, and Mohamed Kone followed with a fast-break dunk and a 3-pointer for a 43-36 Bemidji State lead at halftime.

BSU reached a double-digit lead at 55-45 four minutes into the second half, and then Tyler Behrendt soon made it 64-50 with a triple of his own.

The Beavers had one more burst in them, this one a 7-0 run within two possessions, good for an 86-63 onslaught with five minutes remaining. It was all a formality from there as Bemidji State picked up its third double-digit win in as many games.

Wagner’s 32 points came on 11-for-18 shooting and tied his career high at BSU. Elsewhere, Kone put up 15 points and 10 assists, Derek Thompson pitched in 14 points and Dalton Albrecht and Griffin Chase added 11 apiece.

As a team, the Beavers shot 13-for-25 from deep and 63.6% from the field, the latter setting a new season-high.

Drew Blair and Charlie Katona each scored 20 points for the Bulldog cause.

The two teams will run it back for a 3:30 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Feb. 13, back inside the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 96, Minnesota Duluth 77

UMD 36 41 -- 77

BSU 43 53 -- 96

MINNESOTA DULUTH (4-6, 3-6 NSIC) -- Blair 20, Katona 20, Andrews 16, Brown 5, Sutherland 4, Middleton 3, Watts 3, Youso 3, Lea 2, Steffen 1. Totals: 27-61, 14-24 FTs, 77.

BEMIDJI STATE (5-8, 4-7 NSIC) -- Wagner 32, Kone 15, Thompson 14, Albrecht 11, Chase 11, Behrendt 6, Landwehr 6, Kaufmanis 1, Casper 0, Olizia 0, Olson 0, Senske 0. Totals: 35-55 FGs, 13-18 FTs, 96.