BRAINERD -- There was no stopping Brainerd’s offense Thursday night in a 74-59 loss for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team.

The Lumberjacks (3-4) suffered through a 25-point performance from Griffin Rushin, who dropped 21 points in the second half for more than half of the Warriors’ 40. Johnny Pecarich added six 3-pointers and a pair of free throws for a complementary 20-point showing.

Brainerd (7-2) led 34-26 at halftime and expanded the lead out to 15 by night’s end.

Gavin Luksik scored 14 points to lead BHS, while Khai Branham and Sam Wilson pitched in 10 apiece.

The loss marks three in a row for Bemidji, which is the program’s longest single-season skid since 2015.

BHS will return to the road for a 7:15 p.m. game at section-leading Alexandria on Friday, Feb. 12.

Brainerd 74, Bemidji 59

BEM 26 33 -- 59

BRD 34 40 -- 74

BEMIDJI (3-4) -- Luksik 14, Branham 10, Wilson 10, Biehn 7, Williams 7, Severts 6, Rohder 3, LaValley 2.

BRAINERD (7-2) -- Rushin 25, Pecarich 20, Degen 10, Evanson 9, Lelwica 7, Roberts 3.