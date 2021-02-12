Marcus Carr's 19 points, including a banked-in go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds to play, led the way for Minnesota in its 71-68 win over visiting No. 24 Purdue Thursday in Minneapolis.

The Golden Gophers (13-7 overall, 6-7 Big Ten) earned their fifth win over a Top 25 ranked opponent this season.

Purdue (13-8, 8-6) had a chance to take the lead after Carr's 3, but Trevion Williams was called for traveling under the basket with 7.4 seconds left. Gabe Kalscheur made two free throws for the Gophers, part of his 16 points, and the Boilermakers' Sasha Stefanovic missed a potential game-tying 3 at the buzzer.

Purdue led the entire second half until Carr's big basket. Trevion Williams' 24 points and 10 rebounds led the Boilermakers.

Minnesota led by as many as seven points in the first half, but Purdue went into halftime with a 32-30 lead following Jaden Ivey's layup with 14 seconds left.

Purdue took a 58-52 lead on a dunk from Zach Edey with 5:48 to play, but Purdue couldn't put the Gophers completely away. Kalscheur knocked down a couple of late 3-pointers to cut into the lead, the last one making it 61-59 with 2:48 to go.

Minnesota had a chance to tie, but Mason Gillis hit a 3 for Purdue with 2:09 left. Down 64-61 with just over a minute left, Carr drilled a long 3 after a blocked shot to tie the game at 64.

But Williams wouldn't be denied at the other end, grabbing a pair of offensive rebounds after missed shots with the second one leading to a dunk and a 66-64 Purdue lead with 51 seconds.

Carr hit two free throws for a 66-66 tie, then Williams scored inside again for a two-point lead. That was it for Purdue, as Minnesota scored the final five points of the game.

The Boilermakers rolled to an 81-62 win over the Golden Gophers on Jan. 30 in West Lafayette, Ind. That day, the Gophers were No. 21 in the nation.