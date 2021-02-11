“We’re excited for the big challenge of getting on the road and playing, right now, the best team in the conference,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “ …It’s tough to win on the road, and it’s the best team, so we have to be extra sharp.”

The Beavers (7-3, 6-2 NSIC North) are heading into Minnesota Duluth this weekend to challenge one of the best teams in the nation. The Bulldogs (7-0, 6-0 NSIC North) currently rank No. 6 in the country, Bemidji State’s highest-ranked opponent since 2009, and they’re the leaders of the NSIC North Division.

Two games could change all of that.

“We know we’re taking on the best, and it’s going to be a battle,” DeVille said. “If we play our best, anything can happen, of course. We just refocus (after a loss) and say we can play our best, we can compete with anyone if we stay to our plan, stay sharp and fix those little things.”

If Bemidji State sweeps this weekend, they’ll return to a first-place tie with UMD in the race for the division championship. A Minnesota Duluth sweep will clinch the crown outright, while a series split will keep BSU two games back with two games left.

The Beavers fell behind in the standings due to their first losses in a month, getting swept by St. Cloud State in a blowout Feb. 5 and a second-half spiral Feb. 6.

“Last weekend was a little taste of what we’ve been dealing with in the past,” senior Brooklyn Bachmann said. “No one likes going backwards, so I think everyone was really aggressive in practice this week and really ready to go out there and play hard this weekend.”

It certainly won’t be easy, and UMD is a top-10 team for a reason. The Bulldogs haven’t lost at home since December 2018, and their 26-game streak is largely thanks to conference player of the year frontrunner Brooke Olson.

“We don’t sugarcoat it,” DeVille said. “We are letting our women know how good Brooke Olson is, and how good this team is. But they know it. Duluth has been one of the better teams in the North for the last couple years, so it’s nothing new for our women to be surprised by.”

Bemidji State will counter with an improved team of its own, which has arguably been the surprise of the conference this season.

“To finally be a team where we’re competitive and we’re at the top, it kind of feels like a long time coming,” Bachmann said. “Our team’s been working really hard for that. It’s a good feeling (to know) we’ve done what we’ve needed to, and we’ve turned our culture around. It’s really fun to see the results.”

The pivotal series begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in Duluth and resumes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. For a BSU team that’s already made lots of history this season, a win this weekend would be the program’s first over a ranked foe since 2011.

“I told you my first year here that we can win here. It’s just taken more time than I’ve wanted it to take,” DeVille said. “We’re a team that’s believing in ourselves and is betting on ourselves. We did the work to get here. I’m glad and hopeful that our women can see it pay off.”



