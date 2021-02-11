The Gophers men’s basketball coach inherited Andre Hollins to start his tenure and transitioned to Nate Mason. Pitino whiffed on Isaiah Washington but brought in transfer Marcus Carr and now believes he has an heir apparent in freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr.

Carr’s high level of play led him to be named to the Wooden Award’s late-season top-20 watch list this week, and he’s a candidate to be All-Big Ten first team. When Carr got in foul trouble against Nebraska on Monday, Mashburn tried to not let the level of play slip and had career-highs of 11 points and 29 minutes played in the 79-61 win.

Mashburn is “definitely an important piece of the future, and we need him to have a big month of February,” Pitino said Wednesday. That important stretch continues with Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten) facing No. 24 Purdue (13-7, 8-5) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Williams Arena.

As a junior captain, Carr will continue to have the lion’s share of the minutes and will have the ball in his hands in these crucial conference games, but Mashburn has been able to cut his teeth along the way as the top scoring threat off the bench. Pitino also has put them in the backcourt at the same time.

“I think Marcus understands that he needs to kind of pass the baton to J,” Pitino said.

Carr dabbled with the idea of turning pro after last season and that will be repeat storyline come April, so these current moments together are crucial for on-the-job training.

“I’ve taken a lot obviously,” Mashburn said. “We still have some time to go in the season, so I continue to learn more. But he has been great especially on and off the floor. On the floor, just how he sees the game. How he gets others involved. His pace and aggressiveness. It’s his even-keel mentality. You never see him too rattled, too shook up in the moment. He’s always got it under control. That is something that I can implement and continue to grow.”

Mashburn’s pedigree as the son of a former NBA star and status as a top-100 recruit didn’t come with expectations to play a ton right away. Pitino has noted and appreciated the understanding that playing college basketball is a process and playing time could be even less behind a player such as Carr.

“That takes time as a coach to build that trust where you feel good about getting him out there and he’s going to stay within the framework of what you are trying to do,” Pitino said.

Carr said he wasn’t surprised that Mashburn was able to hold it down when Carr was on the bench against the Cornhuskers.

“We’ve been seeing him work every day,” Carr said Monday. “He is one of the hardest-working kids on the team. Honestly, his future is really bright. When he’s aggressive and gets to his spots, you can kind of really see him shine. … I hold him to a high regard, so the performance (Monday) is something that I expect from him.”

Mashburn has played in all 19 games this season and is averaging 5.7 points, 1.3 assists and 16.9 minutes per game. He has shown a willingness to take big shots but needs to hit them with more consistency. He’s shooting only 33 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range. His 86 percent mark from the free-throw line could be an encouraging precursor to improvement elsewhere.

“He is going to be fearless,” Pitino said. “He clearly wants to hit the shot. I think he’s really evolved pretty well.”

Like Carr, Pitino wants Mashburn to think and act like a point guard first, someone who dictates the offense, not just a scorer. His 1.38 assist-to-turnover rate is an area for improvement as well.

“He doesn’t look like a freshman out there,” Pitino said. “He’s going to make mistakes like everybody else does, but when he’s out there there is a feeling like — he feels like he belongs. He has a confidence level to him. He’s certainly good enough to be out there.”

Briefly

The Gophers are 11-0 when scoring 75 or more points in a game this season and 1-7 when they fall below that mark. Their one win came against Loyola Marymount in November. … The Gophers are slotted to be a ninth seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN and USA Today, while CBS Sports has them as an 11 seed. … Center Eric Curry said his friend, former Minnesota football player Tyler Johnson, couldn’t stop smiling when they spoke over a video phone call Tuesday. “I just called him, ‘Champ,’ ” Curry recalled Wednesday. Johnson’s riding a wave after winning the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and will return to Minneapolis this weekend.