Minnesota roared out of the gate against struggling Illinois on Wednesday, opening a 29-point second-half lead. They needed just about all of it.

Illinois whittled their deficit to seven points with 36 seconds remaining, but Minnesota drained 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch to hang on, 83-73, at Williams Arena.

Sara Scalia scored 20 points, all in the second half, and Jasmine Powell added 17 as the Gophers (6-9 overall, 5-8 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Illinois (3-12, 1-11) put Minnesota in the bonus with 6:29 left in the fourth quarter, a major factor as the Gophers made only one field goal in nearly seven minutes to end the game.

Scalia’s layup off an inbounds pass with 30 seconds left was the Gophers’ only field goal after Laura Bagwell Katalinich put Minnesota up 70-53 with a layup off an inbounds play.

Jada Peebles scored a game-high 21 points for Illinois, and Jeanae Terry added 16 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Solape Amusan,a sophomore from Woodbury, added 10 points off the bench for the Illini.