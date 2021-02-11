Mikiah Herbert Harrigan shows progress during her rookie season with the Minnesota Lynx last summer. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft was a strong defender and shot 43 percent from deep.

And she is going to get better with time.

That’s part of the reason Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve had to trade her. Minnesota dealt Herbert Harrigan to Seattle on Wednesday in exchange for Phoenix’s first-round draft pick in 2022.

“It’s a young player that, no doubt, will develop,” Reeve said. “But in order to develop, you’ve got to play.”

Playing time was no guarantee with the Lynx in the upcoming season. Not with Minnesota’s deep front court. The signing of Natalie Achonwa fortified a front court that already featured Damiris Dantas, Sylvia Fowles and Jessica Shepard, if healthy.

Small forward will be occupied by Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton and Kayla McBride.

“With the free agency, the planned full complement of players in free agency, it started to get pretty crowded over on the right side of the roster,” Reeve said. “Seattle sort of pursued Kiki, and we had to think about it, because of what we created as a result of our free-agent signings and commitments, so it started to really make sense for us.”

Reeve told Herbert Harrigan she didn’t do anything wrong, and she thinks the rookie enjoyed her time with the Lynx. If Herbert Harrigan remained with the Lynx heading into next season, Reeve had no doubt she would have been great in any role she was given. As much as anything, this is probably what’s best for Herbert Harrigan’s future.

“For her, as a young player, you don’t want somebody buried. That’s what I told her: I don’t want to bury somebody on a roster,” Reeve said. “She didn’t do anything wrong. It’s more the decisions we made in free agency impacted our ability, from a roster-size standpoint, and then certainly positionally, for her.”

Reeve noted that, as the Lynx are likely to enter the season with an 11-player roster, there are more tough decisions to make — a product of collecting great depth is having to eventually part with some of it.

“Not an indictment at all of Kiki,” Reeve said. “More of an opportunity to get an asset at a time where the roster size is becoming more limited, that it just made some sense to loosen it up.”