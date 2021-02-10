4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

Minnesota defeated Nebraska, 79-61, at home on Monday. The Gophers have won their last 31 home games when scoring 75+ points with the last loss in such a game coming on Feb. 6, 2018 (91-85 loss against Nebraska). Since Feb. 7, 2018, only four Division I teams have as many or more wins without a loss when scoring 75+ at home.

Div. I, Best Record when Scoring 75+ Points at Home - Since February 7, 2018

Gonzaga 40-0

South Dakota State 36-0

Drake 32-0

Minnesota 31-0

BYU 31-0

Minnesota is 11-0 when scoring 75+ points this season, all at home. No other Division I team has scored 75 or more points in 11 home games this season.

Additional team and player notes