Purdue at Minnesota
4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021
Minnesota defeated Nebraska, 79-61, at home on Monday. The Gophers have won their last 31 home games when scoring 75+ points with the last loss in such a game coming on Feb. 6, 2018 (91-85 loss against Nebraska). Since Feb. 7, 2018, only four Division I teams have as many or more wins without a loss when scoring 75+ at home.
Div. I, Best Record when Scoring 75+ Points at Home - Since February 7, 2018
- Gonzaga 40-0
- South Dakota State 36-0
- Drake 32-0
- Minnesota 31-0
- BYU 31-0
Minnesota is 11-0 when scoring 75+ points this season, all at home. No other Division I team has scored 75 or more points in 11 home games this season.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota led Nebraska by 19 points at the 17:54 mark of the second half, having shot 45.2% from the field up to that point. Over the next 7:33, the Gophers missed 17 straight attempts and were outscored 13-1. In the final 10:21, Minnesota shot 61.5% from the field and added 11 points to its lead. The Gophers were +23 when Marcus Carr, who played a season-low 19 minutes due to foul trouble, was on the court.
- Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a career-high 11 points on Monday, giving him back-to-back games with 10+ points. Mashburn is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field this season, the lowest mark by a Big Ten freshman (minimum 50 attempts). However, Mashburn is shooting 85.7% from the free-throw line, second highest among Big Ten freshmen and trailing only Purdue’s Brandon Newman (96.2; minimum 25 attempts).
- Brandon Johnson had his first double-double in a Minnesota uniform, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against Nebraska. Johnson shot 2-for-4 from beyond the arc after having missed his last 11 attempts from 3-point range prior to the game.
- Brandon Newman scored 29 points in Purdue’s 81-62 home win over Minnesota on January 30, the most by a Big Ten freshman this season and the most by any freshman against Minnesota since Collin Sexton (Alabama) scored 40 points against the Gophers in November 2017. On Feb. 1, Newman was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season (also Jan. 18).