When Marcus Carr covered his head with his maroon road jersey after the Gophers men’s basketball team’s 76-72 loss to Rutgers last Thursday, the junior point guard wasn’t trying to hide. It wasn’t an attempt to escape his two crucial missed shots in the last-minute defeat in New Jersey.

“I told the guys, ‘That loss is on me. You guys played hard and put us in position. I just didn’t close it out,’ ” Carr recalled Monday.

Carr and the Gophers bounced back with a 79-61 win over Nebraska at Williams Arena on Monday. Despite foul trouble limiting him to 19 minutes of playing time, Carr led Minnesota with 21 points and eight assists. To produce at that level, he had to be efficient, and he was, making 7 of 11 shots from the field and all six attempts from the free-throw line.

How the end of the Rutgers game played out was on Carr’s mind back in The Barn to start a three-game week.

“I take pride in being able to make plays down the stretch, and the last couple of minutes there (at Rutgers), the last couple of plays, I missed both those shots,” Carr said. “I really want to be that guy who can close that out for our team in those situations and be consistent with that. That was definitely one that I took on the chin.”

Carr has a chance for another source of redemption Thursday. His worst offensive game of the season came in the 81-62 loss at Purdue on Jan. 30; he had only six points on 2-for-13 shooting, and now the Boilermakers (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) come to Minnesota (12-7, 5-7) for a 4 p.m. Thursday game at The Barn.

“We definitely have some unfinished business,” Carr said. “… We are going to continue to practice and prepare for Purdue, and (the Nebraska win is) definitely going to carry over, so excited for Thursday.”

Gophers forward Brandon Johnson said Carr showed the caliber of player he is against the Cornhuskers, while Johnson also took the blame off Carr’s shoulders for the Rutgers loss.

“He’s a great player. Great players do that; they bounce back,” Johnson said. “I would never put that (Rutgers) loss on him because it’s a team game. There was mistakes I made in the game that cost us the win. Everybody made many mistakes, so I’m not about to pressure him like that.”

With the Purdue loss in the mix, Carr averaged 11.8 points on 24-percent shooting in the Gophers’ first five road games. He improved against the Scarlet Knights with 18 points on 50-percent shooting, which was overlooked because of the finish.

This season, opponents have learned that if they run more defenders at Carr and harass him on the pick-and-roll, while converging on center Liam Robbins in the post, they tend to improve their odds of beating Minnesota. The idea is to let the Gophers continue their Big Ten-worst 3-point shooting. Purdue bottled up Carr with that in mind.

Against Rutgers, Carr dribbled a lot on those final few possessions, and those late shots weren’t as good as ones teammates had available. Pitino said Carr is smart enough to know this.

Carr is second in the Big Ten at 5.4 assists per game, and Pitino said if that total grew to seven, eight or nine a game, it would bode well for the Gophers’ overall success.

“If (Carr) can relish that, it will make other teams second-guess how they defend him,” Pitino said Tuesday on his KFAN radio show.

Meanwhile, Carr is third in the Big Ten with a 19.9-point average, so he’s the team’s top scoring option, and has delivered with game-winners against Loyola-Marymount in November and Ohio State last season.

There’s the rub.

Early in the game against Nebraska, Carr found teammates for good, open looks, and they were knocking them down. He had five assists in the first few minutes — before foul trouble started to limit his playing time.

“I thought he played awesome,” Pitino said Monday. “I thought he was terrific in the beginning. He was getting deflections. He was getting assists. He was playing in a great rhythm. We constantly talk about if they are going to put two, three guys on you, get other guys wide-open looks. He did that. He just dealt with major foul trouble. But it obviously shows how important he is to us.”