Lindsay Whalen said last week her depth players need to start playing more, and they did on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Part of that was because the Gophers women’s basketball team has been battling injuries all season; part of it is because Whalen was concerned the starters were getting worn out in the second half, leading to poor play after intermission. In their past two games, lopsided losses to the 11th-ranked Buckeyes and Iowa, the Gophers were overwhelmed in game-killing third quarters.

“Sometimes it is as simple as that; we get a little tired in the second half,” Whalen said last week.

To that end, nine Gophers played at least 10 minutes in Sunday’s 83-59 loss to Ohio State. Freshmen Katie Borowicz and Caroline Strande each played at least 20 minutes, their biggest chunks of action in several games.

“I thought Caroline Strande kind of picked her spots to be aggressive and knocked in a few shots,” Whalen said. “Katie Borowicz gave us some really good defensive tenacity.”

Strande, a guard from Des Moines who missed some time because of an undisclosed injury or illness, had seven points, four rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes. Previously, she had played 10 total minutes in three games since Dec. 14.

Borowicz, a point guard from Roseau who joined the team for the second semester, played 22 minutes, partly to spell starter and leading scorer Jasmine Powell, who has been battling an ankle injury and didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter.

The Gophers (5-9 overall, 4-8 Big Ten) are a remarkably young team, already relying on freshmen (Alexia Smith) and sophomores (Powell, Sara Scalia, Kad Sissoku and Klarke Sconiers) in major roles. The team’s only senior, wing Gadiva Hubbard, has missed the past two weeks because of an ankle injury. Future success, this season and beyond, will rely on Whalen’s players building what she’s been calling the program’s “foundation.”

Getting freshmen such as Borowicz, Strande and Grace Cumming, a 6-foot-3 forward, ready in practice has been a focus. The Gophers play host to Illinois (3-10, 1-10) on Wednesday and Wisconsin (4-13, 1-13) on Sunday, a couple of good chances to get back in the win column.

“We’ve just got to get (the freshmen) going a little bit, and get them into the flow of the offense and defense,” Scalia said. “That will help us a lot.”

Injuries

Hubbard hasn’t played since rolling an ankle in an 85-76 win at Penn State on Jan. 26 and her absence has been keenly felt. In wins against the Lions and at Nebraska, she averaged 18 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Since then, Minnesota is 1-2.

Scalia, still recovering from a separated shoulder that forced her to miss three games, said she’s still not quite 100 percent — although she is averaging 15.5 points a game in her past six games.

“It kind of varies,” she said. “Like, in practice when I get hit, it will be really good and then I’ll take a couple steps back. But it’s definitely way better; it just kind of depends on stuff, like if I get hit.”

Teaching moment

The Gophers committed a season-high 25 turnovers against Ohio State on Sunday, and the Buckeyes scored 15 points off turnovers in the decisive third quarter. It was the only regular-season meeting between the teams but they could play in the conference tournament March 9-13 in Indianapolis.

Part of the problem was the Gophers’ inability to get the ball into the post because of the Buckeyes’ size advantage.

“If we see them again it would be something I’d like to see us improve on, taking care of the ball,” Whalen said. “They were very, very good (Sunday). We’ll watch the video and learn from it.”