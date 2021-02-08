7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Minnesota is 6-1 at home against Nebraska since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011-12, with five of the six wins coming by 10+ points. The Gophers have scored 80+ points in six of those seven games (5-1 record), the most home games with 80 points scored by any Big Ten team against a conference opponent over that span.

B1G, Most Home Games w/ 80+ Points vs. Any Conference Oppoenent - Since 2011-12

Minnesota vs. Nebraska 6

Minnesota vs. Iowa 5

Purdue vs. Minnesota 5

Minnesota’s five double-digit home wins ove r Nebraska since 2011-12 are also its most against any Big Ten opponent over that span.

Additional team and player notes

⦁Minnesota fell to Rutgers, 76-72, on the road on Thursday, the Gophers’ third straight loss. Minnesota shot 40.6% from the field (26/64), its highest field-goal percentage in a loss this season. The Gophers are 11-0 when they shoot 42.5% or better from the floor this season and 0-7 when they do not.

⦁Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 18 points and 7 assists against Rutgers, his sixth game with 15+ points and 7+ assists this season. Carr is one of five Division I players and the only Big Ten player with six or much such games this season.

⦁Liam Robbins had the second double-double of his Minnesota career on Thursday with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He added three assists and a career-high three steals in the game. Robbins is the first seven-footer since Jakob Poeltl (Utah) in February 2016 to have 10+ points and rebounds and three-plus assists and steals in a Division I game.

⦁Nebraska played its first game in nearly a month on Saturday, a 66-56 road loss at Michigan State. The Cornhuskers are 0-6 in the Big Ten this season and have not won a conference game since Jan. 7, 2020 versus Iowa. Their 23-game losing streak in conference play (including the Big Ten Tournament) is the longest conference losing streak by a Big Ten team since Rutgers in 2015 and 2016 (32).

⦁Teddy Allen has scored 96 of Nebraska’s 385 points in Big Ten games this season, accounting for 24.9% of the team scoring. Iowa’s Luka Garza, 28.6%, and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, 26.8, are the only Big Ten players with a higher share of points in conference games this season. Allen had just three points on Saturday, his first game failing to score in double-digits in his first season at Nebraska.