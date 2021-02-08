When the Gophers men’s basketball team upset Big Ten leader Michigan on Jan. 16, they had remained standing after a brutal stretch of eight straight conference games against ranked teams.

Coming out of it at 4-4, they looked capable of challenging to be in the league’s top tier and distance themselves from the many unranked opponents on the remaining schedule.

Welp, the Gophers have lost three straight since then. Minnesota (11-7, 4-7) will have its biggest opportunity for a slump buster against last-place Nebraska (4-9, 0-6 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. Monday at Williams Arena.

Head coach Richard Pitino was questioned Sunday about the pandemic-induced isolation his team has felt this season, from an empty Barn after the Wolverines win to road-trip team dinners consumed alone in hot rooms. There aren’t a lot of chances for joy.

“The only real good moments right now are when you are on that court and you’re winning,” Pitino said. “We’ve had 11 of them and hopefully we can find a way to get 12 (Monday) because that is really your only payoff right now in the middle of a pandemic.”

Without a win in three weeks, Pitino is distributing positivity. He doesn’t want it to be propaganda, but a look at a bigger picture.

After their 76-72 loss to Rutgers on Thursday, Pitino has focused on the glass being more than half full. He looked at their quality 38 minutes in the middle of the game where they played winging basketball and mentioned little non-stat plays like Both Gach diving on the floor for loose balls.

“I’m appreciative of that,” he said. “That means a lot to me.”

Sure, Pitino is trying to gas up Gach after he lost his starting spot last week, but Gach’s effort and impact was welcomed reoccurrence for a team that hasn’t consistently found a consistent third go-to player behind Liam Robbins and Marcus Carr.

Carr’s lack of late-game execution had a magnified role in the end of the loss to the Scarlet Knights, but Pitino dials back the viewfinder.

“We just had a little bit of a breakdown at the end,” he said. “But if we fight like that, we’re going to have great opportunities moving forward.”

The Cornhuskers stopped playing games due to a COVID-19 outbreak for more than three weeks and returned to knock off rust on Saturday with a 66-56 loss to Michigan State.

“A Nebraska team that we don’t have a great feel for,” Pitino said. “Watching (Saturday) night’s game helped, but … you don’t know what you are going to get.”



