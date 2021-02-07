BEMIDJI -- Saturday’s game between the Bemidji State women’s basketball team and St. Cloud State was all one-sided. And then, overwhelmingly, it was all one-sided the other way.

The visiting Huskies overcame a 15-point deficit inside the BSU Gymnasium, claiming a 57-53 comeback and issuing the Beavers a cutting loss on their resume.

“It hurt. And it should hurt,” Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “Not taking away from St. Cloud, but we gave one away. That loss is definitely on us. It’s supposed to hurt, and we need to learn from it.”

The Beavers scored zero points during a 10-minute spell in the second half, which flipped an 11-point lead into a decisive eight-point deficit with three minutes remaining. SCSU paraded up and down the court on a 19-0 run as BSU missed eight straight shots and fumbled away nine turnovers in the same demoralizing span.

“It definitely humbled us a little bit,” said junior guard Trinity Myer. “We were on such a high of continuing to win, but it kind of brought us back to reality. Wins just don’t come easy. We definitely have to work for it.”

The final score was a stark contrast to the start of the game. After a 23-point loss yesterday, a determined Bemidji State bunch set the tone in a hurry. The Beavers (7-3, 6-2 NSIC North) made six defensive stops to open the game and led 10-2 on a Brooklyn Bachmann 3-pointer.

BSU carried a 16-9 lead into the second quarter, which stretched up to a 15-point difference at 35-20 on a Bachmann mid-range jumper late in the frame.

“The biggest thing was being tougher than them,” Myer said. “We know that we’re a good team. We know that, offensively, we’ll get the shots we want. And, defensively, we know that we can guard.”

Even in the third quarter, things were going fine. St. Cloud State (7-3, 4-2 NSIC) made its run -- an 8-2 push to get within single-digits at 42-33 -- but Bemidji State kept scoring to keep the advantage at 11 with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the frame.

And then the drought hit hard.

The Huskies took their first lead on a Tori Wortz 3-pointer with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. She banked in a three the next time down, and SCSU never trailed again. The unanswered run reached 19 when Brehna Evans was left alone inside on a curl to the hoop, making for a nearly unrecognizable 54-46 game.

Rachael Heittola finally scored BSU’s first points of the fourth quarter on an and-one layup with 2:44 to go, stopping the drought at 10:22. But the offense fell flat to the end and couldn’t overcome a six-point hill that felt more like Mount Everest.

“We missed baskets, turned the ball over and got a little frantic,” DeVille said. “When we didn’t turn it over, we were seeing good looks from good players. But we didn’t make them. It’s a toughness thing, and we didn’t make good decisions here or there.”

“Part of it was realizing we had a 10-point lead and feeling content with where we were at,” Myer added. “Defensively, we stopped our momentum from the first half. I feel like I was definitely guilty of it. … It came down to, defensively, getting the stops we needed and hoping a few would fall offensively.”

Bachmann finished with 16 points as the only double-digit scorer for Bemidji State. Heittola reached eight points on 2-for-13 shooting, while Myer tallied seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

Pregame ceremony for Teagan Pompa, Gabby DuBois, and Taylor Bray on Senior Day: pic.twitter.com/GOHolKNwAl — Micah Friez (@micahfriez) February 6, 2021

For SCSU, Wortz finished with a game-high 19 points, nine of which came during the 19-0 run, while Evans chipped in 17.

The Beavers will next focus on Minnesota Duluth for a road series that pits the No. 1- and No. 2-ranked teams in the division against each other on Feb. 12-13. Friday’s tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and Saturday’s for 4 p.m.

“We definitely have a big confidence in our whole team. We’ve got to keep rolling with that,” Myer said. “And now, we realize that we just have to work a little bit harder each weekend.”





St. Cloud State 57, Bemidji State 53

SCSU 9 13 16 19 -- 57

BSU 16 19 11 7 -- 53

ST. CLOUD STATE (7-3, 4-2 NSIC) -- T. Wortz 19, Evans 17, Kilboten 10, Theis 6, Navratil 3, Peterson 2, K. Peschel 0, T. Peschel 0. Totals: 20-56 FGs, 12-16 FTs, 57.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-3, 6-2 NSIC) -- Bachmann 16, Heittola 8, Myer 7, Rezabek 7, Zerr 6, Bray 4, Wolhowe 3, DuBois 2, Vold 0. Totals: 18-49 FGs, 12-15 FTs, 53.