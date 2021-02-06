WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team suffered a 76-69 road loss to Willmar on Friday night.

The Cardinals (4-3) led 40-36 at halftime and extended the lead by three over the second half to preserve the win.

Gavin Luksik led the Lumberjacks (3-3) and all scorers with 22 points on the night. Isaac Severts chipped in 14 and Khai Branham added 11.

Jacob Rosendahl paced Willmar with 21 points and Chase Dirksen followed with 15.

Bemidji will stay on the road for its next game at Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Willmar 76, Bemidji 69

WIL 40 36 -- 76

BHS 36 33 -- 69

BEMIDJI (3-3) -- Luksik 22, Severts 14, Branham 11, Arel 8, Wilson 7, Williams 4, LaValley 2.

WILLMAR (4-3) -- Rosendahl 21, Dirksen 15, Schram 9, Hansen 8, Minnick 6, Schoolmeester 5, Raitz 5, Magnuson 3, Watland 2.