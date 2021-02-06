ST. CLOUD -- When things got tight in the final minutes, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team made sure to write the ending for themselves.

BSU’s once-17-point lead over St. Cloud State was down to three with two minutes remaining, but the Beavers put the foot on the gas with a decisive 11-2 run that iced an 88-78 win in St. Cloud on Friday.

Mohamed Kone dropped 29 points and 10 rebounds -- including seven points in the final two minutes -- while playing every second of the game and leading Bemidji State to its second conference win of the year.

The Beavers (3-8, 2-7 NSIC North) went on a 10-0 run early in the first half to take the lead for good just four and a half minutes in. That 13-7 advantage stretched out to a double-digit difference when Derek Thompson drained a 3-pointer midway through the half, and Nick Wagner later ended an 11-0 BSU burst with a three that made it 43-27. The lead hit 17 late in the first half, and Bemidji State ultimately went into the locker room ahead 47-34.

The Huskies (5-6, 3-4 NSIC North) made things interesting in the second half, getting within 65-61 on a 9-0 run by the midway point. The Beavers weathered the immediate storm, but SCSU stuck around and ultimately inched as close as 77-74 with 2 minutes, 18 seconds to play.

Kone stepped up, answering with an and-one layup that doubled the lead. After a pair of St. Cloud State free throws, Bemidji State scored eight straight points and reeled in the win at the charity stripe, finishing 20-for-22 for the game as a team.

Alongside Kone, Thompson put up 20 points to reach double figures. Caleb Donaldson and Anthony Roberts tallied 23 and 22, respectively, to lead the Huskies.

BSU will play its final road game of the regular season with a 2 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Feb. 6, back in St. Cloud.





Bemidji State 88, St. Cloud State 78

BSU 47 41 -- 88

SCSU 34 44 -- 78

BEMIDJI STATE (3-8, 2-7 NSIC) -- Kone 29, Thompson 20, Chase 9, Albrecht 8, Wagner 8, Behrendt 7, Landwehr 7. Totals: 30-60 FGs, 20-22 FTs, 88.

ST. CLOUD STATE (5-6, 3-4 NSIC) -- Donaldson 23, Roberts 22, Tomasi 11, Willert 9, Schuemer 8, Bagley 5, Grantham 0. Totals: 29-62 FGs, 10-15 FTs, 78.