BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s basketball team finally met its match on Friday, falling 65-42 to St. Cloud State at the BSU Gymnasium for their first loss in over a month.

The Beavers got outscored 29-13 in the first quarter, and there was no coming back from there with an offense that maxed out at 11 points in a quarter.

The Huskies (6-3, 5-2 NSIC North) played the aggressor and jumped all over Bemidji State (7-2, 6-1 NSIC North) early. Once BSU assumed a 7-6 lead, SCSU scored 17 of the next 19 points and went ahead 23-9. The game was never again within single-digits for the final 33 minutes and 26 seconds of the night.

The BSU defense actually held its own after the opening stanza, allowing just 10 points in the second quarter and 11 in the third. But, offensively, the Beavers couldn’t make a dent in the deficit and produced just nine points during each frame.

St. Cloud State boosted its lead to 20 on a Erin Navratil 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. Nikki Kilboten later went on a 6-0 run to start the third quarter, good for a 45-22 lead, which stood as the final time that the Huskies had Bemidji State doubled up.

An 11-point fourth quarter stood as BSU’s biggest offensive surge since the first, but the team shot 30.9% for the game and never mounted a comeback to make it a ballgame -- also losing its seven-game win streak in the process.

Sydney Zerr finished with 12 points to tie her season high, while Trinity Myer also reached double figures with 10 points, but no other Beaver finished with more than six.

Brehna Evans went off for 28 points to power St. Cloud State, while Kilboten chipped in another 10 points of her own.

Bemidji State will conclude the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, Feb. 6, with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff against the Huskies. BSU will recognize graduating seniors Taylor Bray, Gabby DuBois and Teagan Pompa, as well.





St. Cloud State 65, Bemidji State 42

SCSU 29 10 11 15 -- 65

BSU 13 9 9 11 -- 42

ST. CLOUD STATE (6-3, 5-2 NSIC) -- Evans 28, Kilboten 10, T. Wortz 9, Navratil 6, Theis 5, Peterson 4, K. Peschel 3, Draheim 0, Freeberg 0, Litt 0, T. Peschel 0, E. Wortz 0. Totals: 26-55 FGs, 6-7 FTs, 65.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-2, 6-1 NSIC) -- Zerr 12, Myer 10, Bray 6, Heittola 6, Bachmann 5, Wolhowe 3, DuBois 0, Majewski 0, Pompa 0, Rezabek 0, Vold 0, Wenner 0. Totals: 17-55 FGs, 3-4 FTs, 42.