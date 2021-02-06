The Timberwolves guard learned from former college teammates this week about 12-year-old Taeden Johnson, who escaped a house fire on Jan. 27 in Athens, Ga. Johnson’s mother, grandmother and little sister did not. All three died in the fire, which wiped out everything in the mobile home. Taeden suffered burns on his arm and face.

Zac Hendrix, a University of Georgia graduate, has mentored Johnson for years and was one of the first people to go see Johnson after the fire. Hendrix set up a GoFundMe for Johnson — with proceeds going toward his future, including a college fund and a trust fund — which will also benefit Johnson’s half-sister.

Hendrix is friends with current Georgia basketball junior Tye Fagan — Edwards’ college teammate last season — per the Athens Banner-Herald.

That helped facilitate the connection with Edwards, who used FaceTime with Johnson on Monday, prior to Minnesota’s game in Cleveland.

“I just thought it was important to reach out to him, because I heard he was a big fan,” Edwards said Friday. “And I kind of went through the same thing, so I wanted to talk to him.”

Edwards lost his mother and grandmother — both to cancer — just eight months apart when he was in eighth grade.

“I told him, ‘Just stay motivated, don’t blame yourself and find something to do,’ ” Edwards said. “Find something to do that’s going to help take your mind off it a little bit.” Hendrix told the Athens Banner-Herald the call was “incredible,” adding that Edwards told Johnson he will stay in touch as often as possible.

“He said lock my number in, he said call me anytime you need me and I’ll be sending you something,” Hendrix told the Banner-Journal. “Taeden was so excited. … He’s so excited to tell everybody, ‘I talked to Ant-Man.’ ”

As of Friday afternoon, Johnson’s GoFundMe had raised more than $215,000 — nearly halfway to the $500,000 goal.

KAT update

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said Karl-Anthony Towns has been working out the past few days while with the team on its current road trip, but there still is no target date set for the big man’s return.