Derek Thompson changed numbers this season, switching from No. 5 to No. 2 -- which, frankly, is a pretty accurate illustration to a life flipped upside down.

“It was a long year,” Thompson admitted.

Thompson, a senior forward on the Bemidji State men’s basketball team and one of the program’s best players in recent memory, will remember the past 12 months not for the history he made on the court but for the trials he endured off of it.

On top of the anxiety brought on by the pandemic, Thompson unexpectedly lost his best friend and his father within the past year. Their respective deaths in June and November have understandably weighed mightily on Thompson, but basketball isn’t the primary outlet that’s allowed him to persevere.

“I’ve always believed in God, but especially now my faith has grown because of the way that I’ve had to deal with this last year, going through these struggles,” Thompson said. “I know that I can’t do it alone and I really need to rely on him, not on something else.”

Oftentimes, basketball players are defined as just that. Athletes can be restricted to the court, the field, the rink as their main source of identity. Not so with Thompson.

“God is No. 1 above everyone else,” the Cold Spring native said. “What I’m called to do in life is to love everyone and spread his good news. Do my best to be the best Christian and all-around person that I can be.”

All of that isn’t to say Thompson’s not a stud on the hardwood. Last year, he became just the second player in program history to hit 1,000 points as a junior. Now, he’s nearing a top-10 scoring career. He’s also just one of 10 Beavers to haul in 500 rebounds, and he’s climbing up that list, too.

“I didn’t even know that I had 500 rebounds until like a couple days after. I don’t really check out social media too much,” said Thompson, who often downplays his individual milestones. “It’s cool to be a 1,000-point scorer and also get 500 rebounds, but I’ve been starting for three, four years now. I should be reaching those numbers if I’m a solid player. It’s good to know that I’ve had a big impact, and hopefully I continue to do so and improve even more.”

He’ll be back next year, too, using the NCAA’s coronavirus eligibility waiver to return for another season that he calls “a win-win situation.” He entered this weekend 168 rebounds shy of Steve Vogel’s all-time record (694) and 453 points away from Charles Hanks for second all-time in scoring (1,613), and both now become records within range.

He may not care about the numbers, but BSU will certainly benefit from his output for another season.

“Yes, he has gone through some amazing times, difficult times that I don’t think anyone would want to go through,” Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said. “But to come back and give us what he’s given us, it’s a testament to who he is, the work ethic he puts in, his desire to be really good. It just shows. It shows every day.”

A time to plant and a time to harvest

The Thompson family attended Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph during Derek’s childhood. It’s there where, as Thompson puts it, God planted the verse Psalm 46:1 in his heart: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”

Just before Thanksgiving, his family held a funeral for Derek’s father, Richard, in the same church.

That service came just a few months after Thompson attended one for Kade Hart, his college teammate who died in June.

Ever since, Thompson and those closest to him have truly needed to harvest the fruits of the verse ingrained in his heart.

“I’ve had so many people reach out to me, and I know so many people are there for me,” Thompson said. “It’s really good to know that everybody has my back, and people are praying for me all the time. I have people I can talk to whenever I need to. Especially my mom. My mom is one of my best friends.”

His identity may not be basketball, but the sport has nonetheless played a big role in Thompson’s relationships. This year he traded his No. 5 jersey for a No. 2 uniform, which was Hart’s old number, after discussing it with Hart’s family.

“Every time I look at my jersey and see Kade’s number, I definitely think about him,” Thompson said. “Sometimes it feels weird when I look down at my chest and I have No. 2 on. It still doesn’t feel like I should be wearing that number. … But it gives me a little bit of extra motivation to keep moving forward and, in a sense, do it for him.”

Thompson’s phone doesn’t light up before games like it used to, either, but he’s shaped that pain into something with an eternal benefit.

“Not getting a text from my dad was really difficult,” Thompson said. “Before every game he would text me or say something. When my dad died, I grew especially closer to God than I ever have. That really has gotten me through dealing with that.”

Thompson has plenty driving him forward. More than the aforementioned individual stats, he still wants to win a conference championship for the Beavers. Academically, he’s also working toward a Master of Business Administration degree, which he hopes to finish next year.

He doesn’t expect his life to go perfectly. And, frankly, it may be flipped upside down sometimes. But now more than ever, Thompson’s life is all about living out what he believes.

“I’m relying on God to be my strength and refuge all the time,” Thompson said. “In life, we have troubles. But nothing can ever compare or take away the fact that Jesus Christ is our Savior. One day we’ll live in paradise with him and I’ll get to see my dad again.”