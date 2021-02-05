SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School girls basketball team continued its season-long trend of alternating wins and losses on Thursday. The Lumberjacks got the better end of the deal this time around, beating Sartell-St. Stephen 56-46 on the road.

A giant first half afforded BHS (3-3) the cushion it needed to pull away. Bemidji outscored the Sabres (3-4) by a 35-15 margin over the first 18 minutes, which included Jackie Johnson scoring 10 points and Alexie Tatro eight to outpace Sartell-St. Stephen themselves.

In the second half, the Sabres came back to threaten the lead, but the Jacks managed to fend them off to the finish to pick up the win.

Johnson finished with 14 points to lead all scorers, while Emily Wade tallied 11. Tatro finished with eight for the night and Jody Pemberton matched her with the same total.

Megan Driste (11 points) and Ella Gainsforth (10) hit double-digits for Sartell-St. Stephen in the loss.

Bemidji will try to deviate from its win-loss pattern when St. Cloud Tech comes to town for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the BHS Gymnasium.





Bemidji 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

BHS 35 21 -- 56

SSS 15 31 -- 46

BEMIDJI (3-3) -- Johnson 14, Wade 11, Pemberton 8, Tatro 8, Huberty 6, Bolte 4, Hildenbrand 3, Peterson 2.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (3-4) -- Driste 11, Gainsforth 10, Geiger 7, Swanson 6, Larson 4, Snoperger 4, Crandall 2, Mahowald 2.