Guys like Jake Layman have been in the starting lineup, then out of the rotation, back to being a reserve role player. Some players have missed games for injury or illness, while others have been given opportunities.

It all adds up to a lack of chemistry and continuity.

Both were going to be difficult to establish early in a COVID-affected season that featured a short training camp and just three preseason games. That was going to hurt a Minnesota team with a relatively new and young roster, anyway. But given what’s transpired over the first 21 games of the season, the Timberwolves have had little to no opportunity to develop cohesion.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders hopes that changes soon. Both Juancho Hernangomez and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have been out for more than two weeks while in health and safety protocols, are with the team on this road trip, signaling their returns to action could be imminent.

When that happens, the Wolves will be near full strength, missing only Jarrett Culver, who is nursing a sprained ankle.

Finally, everyone will get a chance to see this Timberwolves team the way Saunders and President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas envisioned it at the season’s outset, and the players will get a chance to find their true roles within the team.

While the rotations have been in flux throughout the first 21 games of the season, Saunders plans to cement them once Towns returns to action.

“Once that kind of happens, you do want to stick to more of a continuity group, pairs, combos,” Saunders said. “You want these guys to know when they’re coming in and when they’re coming out. Unfortunately, in these first 20 games, that’s just been tough. There’s been game-time decisions, guys have been out because of COVID, so guys have had to play different roles, and that’s a challenge for players. So I am looking forward to when we’re able to become more of a continuity-based rotation.”

But who is going to be in that rotation?

Decisions loom for Saunders. The rise of young players like Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaylen Nowell has given the young coach options, and a lot to think about.

“That’s a good problem to have, and it can put people on notice, too,” Saunders said. “If you’re not doing the right things, we’ve got guys who are coming along that might be slotted behind you on the depth chart, but also guys that are able to produce some.”

Once that rotation is set, Saunders is likely to stick with it, even through any early speed bumps. So if you’re in, you’re in for a while. The same is true if you’re out. Does Hernangomez return to the lineup? Will Jarrett Vanderbilt get bounced? What about the aforementioned Layman? Has Jaylen Nowell done enough to prove he belongs on the floor? Has Josh Okogie struggled enough to prove he doesn’t?

“You’re not going to have everybody be happy with their minutes,” Saunders said, “and I understand that, but guys have helped themselves through these opportunities right now.”