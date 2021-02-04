BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team may not be winning games like it wants to, but head coach Mike Boschee is still trying to make the most of this season.

“There’s a lot of life lessons that we’re learning the hard way,” he said. “The life lessons that you learn from it aren’t necessarily all about winning. I can’t necessarily talk to my kids about winning at everything they do, but I can talk to them about their effort that they put forth. The same lesson goes to these guys.

“Obviously we want to win. We’re in athletics, we’re in a sport that highlights a win and a loss. We’ll stress that, but we’ll also stress trying to do the right things.”

The Beavers, swept last weekend at Minot State, are just 2-8 overall and 1-7 in NSIC North games. Six of those losses have been by double-digits, while the latest series featured nine- and 18-point defeats.

“Disappointing weekend, but I can’t get down on these guys. It’s a good group of guys,” Boschee said. “We’ll continue to work hard and see what we can do here moving forward.”

BSU will take what it can from the final six games of the year. And while wins may not be coming often this season, it’s still provided an opportunity for growth for players like freshman Dalton Albrecht. After a redshirt season of waiting on the bench, it sure is nice to finally contribute on the court.

“It feels good,” he said. “All the work I did last year, in the weight room and all the extra stuff, it’s finally paying off because I get to play and help contribute to the team.”

Albrecht, a Grafton, N.D., native, is averaging 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over 14.9 minutes a night. He’s produced 9.0 ppg over his last three appearances, shooting 10-for-19 from the floor in that span.

“He’s been giving us a boost pretty consistently throughout the year,” Boschee said. “It’s nice to know that you can feel comfortable going to someone right away who has a chance to make us better, change the way we play a little bit by being able to space the floor and knock down some threes. We’re certainly excited about his future.”

Albrecht will likely continue his contributions off the bench this weekend, when Bemidji State travels to St. Cloud State (5-5, 3-3 NSIC North) on Feb. 5-6 for the final road trip of the year. Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and Saturday’s matinee will be at 2 p.m.

“We’re just trying to play inside-out offensively and get open shots,” Albrecht said of the game plan. “Get it into Derek (Thompson) and Cody (Landwehr) and let them go to work early. Once they start collapsing, we can start kicking it out to the guards, get them some open looks and get them open threes.”

The Beavers will need to execute as well as they have all season to keep their postseason hopes alive. If they’re swept this weekend, they’ll be eliminated from NSIC Tournament contention (barring any team being ineligible due to too many COVID-19 game cancellations).

“You’ve got to have that swagger going into each game, that you’re going to win,” Albrecht said. “You’ve got to just keep playing, no matter the outcome.”