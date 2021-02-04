BEMIDJI -- Motivated as they may be, the Bemidji State women’s basketball team is still taking a moment to smell the roses.

“Oh gosh, it’s so fun,” senior forward Gabby DuBois said of this season. “Especially the way we’ve been rolling. It’s always good to get wins, but the chemistry that we have as a team is just amazing this year.”

The Beavers haven’t had a season like this in a long time. They’re 7-1 overall, 6-0 in conference play and are starting to earn more and more across the region. They received votes in the D2SIDA Media Central Region poll on Tuesday for the first time in program history.

“There are so many elements of winning,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “It’s not just the thrill for yourself. Seeing different kids step up each night has been fun. … It’s a group effort. Seeing everyone shine a little bit, knowing everyone has a role in our success has been fun.”

Bemidji State has perhaps its two toughest weekends on the horizon. First is St. Cloud State, the defending NSIC Tournament champions, and then comes No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, the defending regular season champions. But that doesn’t scare the Beavers.

“We’ve had a difficult run already,” DeVille said of the schedule. “We started with Mankato, we had Moorhead. We go to Mary, and we got Minot’s best. We haven’t had any gimme weekends yet, so our kids are prepared for tough ones every night.

“To be honest, at the same time, St. Cloud and Duluth are always one of the top in our conference in the North. That’s no different this year. It’ll be a very difficult two weekends here, so we’ll have to focus and really play our best basketball right now.”

They’ll have one more chance to do so on their home court. This weekend’s series will mark the final games at the BSU Gymnasium for seniors Taylor Bray, Teagan Pompa and DuBois. (Fellow seniors Brooklyn Bachmann and Sydney Zerr are using the NCAA’s coronavirus eligibility waiver to return next season.)

“I was thinking about it a little bit this week,” DuBois said. “I was like, ‘Wow. Man, this is my last time playing on this court.’ No, I don’t think it has sunk in, and I don’t think it will until probably after the season, where everything hits me. But yeah, I’m excited to get going.”

In addition to their perfect conference record, Bemidji State has something else on the line this week: They can be the first to clinch a spot in the NSIC Tournament.

The math is simple if the Beavers sweep: Two wins would secure their ticket as a top-four team in the North Division. Reserving a spot with just one win would require one loss from each of Minnesota Crookston, Minot State, U-Mary and Northern State.

But BSU won’t get hung up on scoreboard watching and will instead focus on the Huskies at hand. As DeVille noted, it’s going to be a team effort -- and that’s the best-case scenario.

“We don’t have to go through our top two kids, and then hopefully they can just carry us. We have a lot of talent that can step up any night,” DeVille said. “When you watch individuals, seeing where the work has paid off is really, really fun. … You can talk about anybody for a whole interview, what they’ve done to get where they’re at, and some of them aren’t even getting court time. That’s fun. That’s the precious part of coaching, those individual wins that we’re seeing.”

Opening tipoff against SCSU (5-3, 2-2 NSIC North) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. The finale is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.

“I think we go in like we have every weekend, knowing that what we have is good,” DuBois said. “We can compete against anybody in our conference. (We’re) going in with a positive mindset that they are a good team… but we know that we can be the better team.”