8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

Minnesota is not going to win many road games if its opponent shoots 53.3% from beyond the arc as Purdue did on Saturday. In five road games this season, all in conference play, Gopher opponents are shooting 44.7% from 3-point range. That is on pace to be the fifth-highest mark allowed by a Big Ten team in the past 25 seasons.

Highest Opp. 3PT% in Big Ten Road Games - Since 1996-97

2004-05 Northwestern 47.4

2001-02 Michigan 46.8

1997-98 Northwestern 46.2

1996-97 Penn State 45.9

2020-21 Minnesota 44.7 (34/76)

The Gophers last two road opponents, Purdue and Iowa, have combined to shoot 58.6% (17/29) from 3-point range. That is the highest opponent 3-point percentage across back-to-back road games for Minnesota at any point in the past 25 seasons.

Additional team and player notes