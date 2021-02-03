Minnesota at Rutgers
8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
Minnesota is not going to win many road games if its opponent shoots 53.3% from beyond the arc as Purdue did on Saturday. In five road games this season, all in conference play, Gopher opponents are shooting 44.7% from 3-point range. That is on pace to be the fifth-highest mark allowed by a Big Ten team in the past 25 seasons.
Highest Opp. 3PT% in Big Ten Road Games - Since 1996-97
- 2004-05 Northwestern 47.4
- 2001-02 Michigan 46.8
- 1997-98 Northwestern 46.2
- 1996-97 Penn State 45.9
- 2020-21 Minnesota 44.7 (34/76)
The Gophers last two road opponents, Purdue and Iowa, have combined to shoot 58.6% (17/29) from 3-point range. That is the highest opponent 3-point percentage across back-to-back road games for Minnesota at any point in the past 25 seasons.
Additional team and player notes
- Minnesota’s last eight games have all been decided by double digits (3-5 record). The last time the Gophers played nine straight games decided by 10+ points was in January and February 2006 (5-4 record).
- Liam Robbins had six blocks against Purdue, the most by a Big Ten player in 2020-21. Robbins now has 30 blocks in 10 career Big Ten games. The only other players in the past 25 seasons to have 30+ blocks in their first 10 career Big Ten games were Jaren Jackson Jr. (MSU, 2017-18, 40) and Greg Oden (OSU, 2006-07, 38).
- Eric Curry had 10 points in nine minutes against Purdue. It was Curry’s first game in double-figures since Jan. 19, 2019 (11). The last Minnesota player to score 10+ points in a Big Ten game while playing fewer than 10 minutes was Charles Thomas against Michigan on Jan. 11, 1997 (11 points in 8 minutes).
- Rutgers has won three straight games after losing its previous five. The Scarlet Knights are 10-0 this season when their opponents make fewer than 15 free throws in the game and 0-6 when their opponents make 15 or more free throws. Minnesota ranks second in Division I in 2020-21 with 18.4 free throws made per game.
- Ron Harper Jr. leads Rutgers in scoring average this season with 17.3 points per game. Harper and Marcus Carr are the only two Big Ten players who have made 60+ two-point field goals and 30+ 3-point field goals this season.