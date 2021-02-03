FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys basketball team saw a halftime lead slip away in a 54-51 defeat at Fergus Falls on Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks (3-2) owned a 30-26 advantage at the break, but were outscored 28-21 the rest of the way by the Otters (4-2).

Isaac Severts totaled 13 points to lead BHS, which saw its three-game losing streak snapped.

Seven-footer Chance Fazio paced all scorers with 14 points for Fergus, while teammates Mason Aguilar and Abel Aho contributed 10 points apiece.

Bemidji will face another road test on Friday, Feb. 5, with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Willmar.

Fergus Falls 54, Bemidji 51

BHS 30 21 -- 51

FF 26 28 -- 54

BEMIDJI (3-2) -- Severts 13, Williams 9, Luksik 7, Rohder 6, Arel 5, Wilson 4, Biehn 3, Branham 2, LaValley 2.

FERGUS FALLS (4-2) -- Fazio 14, Aguilar 10, Aho 10, Newman 8, Pribbenow 8, Burrill 2, Rinke 2.