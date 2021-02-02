In a wild turn of events, the reason the Minnesota Timberwolves are struggling mightily of late is because they can’t score on a consistent basis.

The defense that has been leaky for most of this franchise’s existence has been surprisingly sound. That wasn’t what anyone would have predicted for Minnesota heading into this season. The Wolves were supposed to score and surrender a lot of points, with the winning formula likely including a number of high-scoring victories.

Instead, Minnesota fell 100-98 on Monday in Cleveland. The losses are coming because the Wolves can’t make enough shots.

Go figure.

A glass half-full view notes the defensive improvement this team has made of late. Immediately after star center Karl-Anthony Towns left the Wolves’ lineup with a wrist dislocation two games into the season, Minnesota was defenseless. It surrendered 123-plus points in seven straight games. It was what viewers had come to expect from this franchise over the years.

But the tide has shifted. In the 11 games that have followed, Minnesota had tightened the clamps. In that time, the Wolves rank ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing just 108.1 points per 100 possessions.

“As we get healthier, it’s good… that guys are taking ownership of the defense,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. “Because we need that as we pick our teammates up as they continue to work to get into shape, work to get into a rhythm. We have to rely on our defense.”

It should be noted Minnesota’s recent competition plays into that success. The Wolves haven’t faced a top-13 offense in that span. Still, every other team in that top 12 in that category in that timeframe is currently in a playoff position.

Great teams defend.

The Wolves currently aren’t great, obviously. In those 11 games of strong defense, they have won just three times. Their offense is clunky and inconsistent. But a large part of those struggles likely can be attributed to personnel. Towns, one of the most efficient offensive players in the league, has played just four games. Juancho Hernangomez, one of the team’s top shooters, has missed a couple of weeks while in health and safety protocols.

Hernangomez’s absence has meant more minutes for the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels, who have proven to be difference-makers on defense.

Their versatility at power forward has allowed Minnesota to switch more defensively, making the Wolves more dynamic on that end. Wolves guard Jaylen Nowell said the team has taken “big strides” defensively in recent weeks.

“I really think it’s just a mindset thing of taking things personal,” Nowell said. “That’s one thing coach says a lot: We gotta take our matchup personal. We’ve been doing that really effectively in getting those stops. A lot of teams are scoring by us and not really on us. That’s something that is a positive.”

Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, two of Minnesota’s top defenders, are liabilities on offensive, and the Wolves currently don’t possess the scoring talent to overcome their limitations. But that should change when Towns returns to action. The all-star center creates a lot of good looks for himself and others.

Will the defense suffer when Towns returns? Towns showed signs of massive defensive improvement in his early action this season. He still can be beaten by formidable interior scorers 1 on 1, but his team defense looked sharper. Is his team defense as strong as that of Ed Davis, whom Towns likely will replace? Likely not, but the drop off may not be all that steep. Defense hasn’t been an issue for Minnesota when Towns has played this season.

It will help Towns if he plays alongside the likes of Vanderbilt and McDaniels, who are versatile enough to switch 1 through 5 defensively, and are also shot-blocking threats. They’ve both served as strong complements to Naz Reid, who does a lot of the same things as Towns, albeit not nearly as well.

If those two strong defenders remain in the rotation, might Hernangomez fall out of it? Time will tell there. That might depend on if Towns’ eventual return is enough to ignite the Wolves’ slumping offense.

Because if Minnesota can maintain its recent defensive efficiency, while playing the quality of offensive most expected from it at the beginning of the season, perhaps a winning formula can be found.

“I don’t want to use this as an excuse, but we are young,” Reid said. “But we’re all figuring it out, we’re all figuring out each other’s games and how to play the game of basketball, so that’s something that’s helped to our advantage.”