Jackie Johnson

Junior, girls basketball

Jackie Johnson lit up the scoreboard all week for Bemidji. During a 75-49 rout over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Johnson contributed nearly a third of the Lumberjacks’ points with 24 on the night. Then against Alexandria on Friday, Johnson again led all BHS scorers with another 19 points, including Bemidji’s first eight of the game within a minute and a half. Though the Jacks didn’t beat the Cardinals -- a 76-52 final -- Johnson flashed the potential BHS has to keep up with the section favorite.