The Minnesota women’s basketball team entered Sunday afternoon’s game against Iowa riding a three-game winning streak that had the Gophers feeling much better about themselves after a rough start.

The Hawkeyes quickly reminded them they have a lot of work yet to do.

Monika Czinano scored a game-high 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, and Caitlin Clark added 22 points and 11 assists as Iowa ran away from the Gophers in the second half to win 94-68 at Williams Arena.

The Hawkeyes (10-4 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) scored just about anyway they pleased. They made nine 3-pointers, were effective in transition and used a series of lobs and pick-and-rolls to get their post players easy layups. Centers Czinano, of Watertown, Minn., and Sharon Goodman were a combined 14 for 18 from the field.

Guards Sara Scalia and Jasmine Powell led the Gophers (5-8, 4-7) with 16 and 12 points, respectively, and Klarke Sconiers had a game-high 11 rebounds, seven of them on the offensive glass — though she was 2 for 8 from the field.

Iowa led 85-51 with less than 6 minutes left in the game, but Iowa used a late 12-3 to narrow the final margin.

Minnesota played its second straight game without senior wing Gadiva Hubbard (ankle). They had beaten Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue consecutively heading into Sunday’s game.