The Gophers men’s basketball team found a new route to a familiar finish on the road this season.

After getting run off the court in its previous four defeats, Minnesota led by 14 in the first half, but wilted in the second half and fell 81-62 to Purdue on Saturday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The 21st-ranked Gophers (11-6, 4-6 Big Ten) and Nebraska remain the only Big Ten programs without a road win this season, a funky fact considering there are no fans in the stands due to the pandemic.

Minnesota’s first four defeats were by an average of 19 points, but Saturday started promising. The Gophers are the worst 3-point shooting team in the conference, but they made six of their first eight to take a 24-10 lead.

The Gophers led 35-30 at the half and lost for the first time in 11 games when leading at the break. Their poor long-range shooting caught up to them as they went 4 for 18 after their hot start.

Purdue (12-6, 7-4) went on a 19-6 run to take a 49-41 lead with 12 minutes left. Minnesota had four turnovers in a four-plus minute stretch.

Marcus Carr, the Gophers’ leading scorer at 20.9 per game, was scoreless in the first half. Carr finished with six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Saturday’s game had a marquee matchup in the post between Liam Robbins and Trevion Williams. Both were named among 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s best center.

Robbins had a team-high 15 points, with seven rebounds and six blocks. Williams had 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Brandon Newman led all scorers with 29 points, including five 3-pointers.

