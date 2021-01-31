BEMIDJI -- Senior Day went off without a hitch for the Bemidji High School boys basketball team on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks held visiting Rocori to just one field goal during a 14-minute stretch between halves, clamping down on defense for a 69-38 win at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji only allowed 12 points in the second half, which made a major difference after just a 33-26 game at halftime. The Jacks (3-1) tripled up the Spartans 36-12 over the final 18 minutes, sparked by a game-changing 20-1 run that began late in the first half.

Highly impressive Senior Day from @BemidjiBoysBall. Down 9-1 early, roared back to win 69-38. From leading 27-25 with about four minutes left in the first half, exploded for a 20-1 run and held Rocori to one field goal in *14 minutes* of play into the 2nd half. Crazy numbers. — Joel Hoover (@JoelHoover) January 30, 2021

Gavin Luksik and Isaac Severts put up 17 points apiece to pace BHS on the scoreboard. Seniors pitching in included James Williams (eight points), Matt Arel (seven), Isaiah Biehn (four), Trevor Rohder (four) and James LaValley (one).

Jaden Ruegemer led Rocori (1-4) with 17 points.

Bemidji will go for its fourth straight win at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Fergus Falls.





Bemidji 69, Rocori 38

ROC 26 12 -- 38

BHS 33 36 -- 69

ROCORI (1-4) -- Ruegemer 17, Bauer 6, Philippi 6, Haakonson 4, Humbert 2, Spanier 2, Hibbison 1.

BEMIDJI (3-1) -- Luksik 17, Severts 17, Williams 8, Arel 7, Wilson 7, I. Biehn 4, Branham 4, Rohder 4, LaValley 1.