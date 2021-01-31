MINOT, N.D. -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team took another tumble Saturday afternoon, falling 74-56 to Minot State and losing for the eighth time in nine games.

The Beavers now stand at 2-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play, and they’re three games back of the final playoff spot with six games remaining.

A day removed from its best offensive showing of the season, BSU fell cold and shot just 32.8% on Saturday, including 20% on 3-pointers.

Another close game went awry late in the first half for Bemidji State. Tied at 16-16 on a Mohamed Kone three, BSU surrendered the next nine points and ultimately went down 30-24 by halftime.

The dry spell wasn’t detrimental, though, as Bemidji State clawed back within 34-33 with 16 minutes to play. But MiSU (6-4, 4-2 NSIC North) soon turned a five-point game into a 65-50 lead thanks to a 12-2 run in four minutes’ time.

BSU only scored four points in the final four and a half minutes, and Minot State netted the final seven points of the day to add insult to injury in the 18-point final.

Kone put up 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Bemidji State in the scorebook. Nick Wagner tallied 11 points, and Derek Thompson chipped in nine points and nine boards.

All five starters hit double figures for MiSU, though, and none produced more than Camron Dunfee’s 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting.

BSU is scheduled to make its final road trip of the season Feb. 5-6 at St. Cloud State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.





Minot State 74, Bemidji State 56

BSU 24 32 -- 56

MiSU 30 44 -- 74

BEMIDJI STATE (2-8, 1-7 NSIC) -- Kone 13, Wagner 11, Thompson 9, Albrecht 8, Behrendt 7, Landwehr 6, Chase 2, Casper 0, Kaufmanis 0, Olizia 0, Olson 0, Senske 0. Totals: 21-64 FGs, 10-11 FTs, 56.

MINOT STATE (6-4, 4-2 NSIC) -- Dunfee 27, Newbern 11, Ross Jr. 11, Cody 10, Dwyer 10, Bohl 2, Gunville 2, Srejma 1, Hedberg 0, Ohlrich 0, Pearson 0. Totals: 25-56 FGs, 20-28 FTs, 74.