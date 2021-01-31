BEMIDJI -- Whenever her posts catch the ball down low, Bemidji State women’s basketball head coach Chelsea DeVille often shouts, “Go to work!”

Message received.

The Beavers fed the posts all game on Saturday, using an inside-out attack to dismantle Minot State 70-61 at the BSU Gymnasium.

“Our posts faced up and went into attack mode,” DeVille said.

The victory marks seven in a row for a team that won nine games all of last season. Bemidji State hasn’t had a winning streak this long since 1988.

“That’s crazy,” sophomore center Rachael Heittola said. “We knew last year we were good, we just couldn’t finish the games. Now this year, we’re proving to people that we really are that good.”

It’s all coming together for a team that has all the pieces in place. Friday’s win was all about the guard play and the 3-point shooting, but Saturday’s story was a season-high 42 points in the paint behind two centers who gave MiSU fits all day.

“Taylor (Bray) and Rach are two different kids,” DeVille said. “Tay Bray gets a low spot, and she can just put it up. Rach likes to face up and attack to make it more difficult with her skillset, and I love it. They’re tough posts to guard.”

Heittola finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Bray chipped in 12 points off the bench in just 13 minutes. The two combined to shoot 17-for-27 from the floor.

“When we go to work and things are happening, obviously they’re going to send a double (team),” Heittola said. “When they do that, we look for the kickouts. Then our shooters make amazing threes. (As a post), we have to take it at them, go strong and show them what we’re made of.”

Heittola scored six points as part of a 9-0 start for BSU (7-1, 6-0 NSIC North), but Minot State (2-6, 2-4 NSIC North) erased it by going on a 10-0 run in response. Bemidji State then turned it around and separated from a 15-15 tie with the next 10 points, which Gabby DuBois finished off with a nothing-but-net 3-pointer.

Heittola caught fire midway through the second quarter, going off for 15 points in the first half and holding the lead at 29-19. Bray also provided strong minutes in relief and had her own back-to-back scores, but MiSU managed to stick within 39-31 by halftime.

The score restricted even more in the third quarter. BSU missed seven shots in a row, allowing for a 10-0 Minot State run that put them in front 41-40. The lead traded hands twice more until Heittola scored inside and then followed it up with three offensive rebounds on the next possession -- just one example of the big plays Bemidji State made down the stretch. BSU never trailed again.

“I love not knowing who’s going to be the player of the game. Anyone that gets on the court has a capability,” DeVille said. “It could be anyone’s night. … It’s fun to be a part of this.”

In the fourth quarter, MiSU went nearly seven minutes without making a field goal. And although Minot State was within five with 1 minute, 45 seconds to go, Sydney Zerr all but iced the win on a game-clinching three.

“They really are game-changers,” Heittola said of the momentum plays. “That just switches the whole thing. If they’re on a run, the energy switches and now we’re on a run. It gets the whole team hyped up.”

DuBois also landed in double figures for BSU with a season-high 14 points. Anna Counts put up 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the MiSU cause.

Feeling great at 7-1!#BeaverTerritory rolling along after a 70-61 win versus Minot State#BothFeetIn pic.twitter.com/UlT42b5ENC — Bemidji State WBB (@BSUBeaversWBB) January 31, 2021

St. Cloud State is the next challenger coming to town. Bemidji State will host the Huskies Feb. 5-6 at the BSU Gymnasium, starting at 6 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Beavers will try to continue their winning streak, of course, but it’s not all they’re playing for.

“It’s fun, it’s exciting,” DeVille said. “I’m not going to downplay it and say it doesn’t mean anything. That’s an amazing accomplishment for our women and our staff, for sure, but that’s not what we’re here for. We want to keep winning and be the best we can come March Madness time.”





Bemidji State 70, Minot State 61

MiSU 15 16 16 14 -- 61

BSU 17 22 11 20 -- 70

MINOT STATE (2-6, 2-4 NSIC) -- Counts 21, Theodore 12, Delsman 8, Stevahn 6, Head 4, Wilson 4, Chapman 3, Brintle 2, Elliott 1, Hildenbrand 0. Totals: 24-61 FGs, 12-16 FTs, 61.

BEMIDJI STATE (7-1, 6-0 NSIC) -- Heittola 25, DuBois 14, Bray 12, Myer 8, Rezabek 3, Vold 3, Zerr 3, Bachmann 2, Wolhowe 0. Totals: 26-63 FGs, 13-17 FTs, 70.