MINOT, N.D. -- Highly efficient scoring went to waste for the Bemidji State men’s basketball team on Friday night, as the team’s best offensive showing of the season fell in the shadow of a 91-82 loss at Minot State.

The home Beavers played even better offensively, seeing BSU’s 54.4 percentage and raising them to 65.5 percent.

Bemidji State (2-7, 1-6 NSIC North) actually played with the lead for much of the first half, but the back-and-forth affair fell in Minot State’s favor thanks to a 10-0 run late in the frame. Max Cody contributed six of those points, all but erasing a BSU-best eight points from Nick Wagner at the break.

In the second half, Bemidji State just couldn’t chip away. After a 44-34 deficit into the locker rooms, Mohamed Kone and Cody Landwer made it an eight-point difference with consecutive scores in the opening two minutes. But BSU never cut closer than that until just 26 seconds remained on the clock.

MiSU (5-4, 3-2 NSIC North) raced ahead with a 10-3 run, then held off any Bemidji State push to claim the comfortable win.

Wagner led BSU on the scoreboard with 18 points, while Kone tallied 15. Three others joined them in double figures: Tyler Behrendt (12), Griffin Chase (11) and Derek Thompson (11).

But Minot State got enough out of its four double-digit scorers, headlined by 24 points from Cody. Kody Dwyer chipped in another 18, Camron Dunfee 15 and Melvin Newbern 10.

Bemidji State will try to win the series finale, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, back in Minot, N.D.





Minot State 91, Bemidji State 82

BSU 34 48 -- 82

MiSU 44 47 -- 91

BEMIDJI STATE (2-7, 1-6 NSIC) -- Wagner 18, Kone 15, Behrendt 12, Chase 11, Thompson 11, Albrecht 9, Landwehr 6. Totals: 31-57 FGs, 10-15 FTs, 82.

MINOT STATE (5-4, 3-2 NSIC) -- Cody 24, Dwyer 18, Dunfee 15, Newbern 10, Gunville 9, Ohlrich 6, Bohl 5, Ross Jr. 4. Totals: 36-55 FGs, 14-15 FTs, 91.