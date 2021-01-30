The Beavers shot a scorching 14-for-23 from deep, good for 60.9% and the program’s best mark dating back to all available records through the 2010-11 season. They rode that momentum to a 77-63 victory over Minot State at the BSU Gymnasium, their sixth win in a row.

Bemidji State (6-1, 5-0 NSIC North) sank a pair of those 3-pointers during the turning point of the game, a 14-0 run in the third quarter that erased a three-point deficit and put BSU up for good. Their defense limited MiSU (2-5, 2-3 NSIC North) to just 12 points in the frame -- and 25 for the entire second half -- to pull away decisively.

Taylor Vold was the face of the shooting showcase, opening the first quarter with nine points on a 3-for-3 clip from long range. Sydney Zerr also drained two threes, and Bemidji State led 19-16 through one.

Minot State played the aggressor in the second quarter, wrestling away the edge at 38-35 by halftime, but the BSU defense locked down out of the locker rooms. MiSU didn’t make a basket for more than five minutes during Bemidji State’s 14-0 run, which ended with BSU ahead 55-44, and the difference steadied at 62-50 by quarter’s end.

Bemidji State never let the lead slip below nine from then on out, as Claire Wolhowe hit the final two 3-pointers of the night to restore a double-digit edge the rest of the way.

When the final buzzer sounded, Bemidji State had its first six-game winning streak since 1995-96 -- or, for some perspective, since before every player on the roster was born.

Vold finished the night with a career-high 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. Trinity Myer tallied 10 points, while Brooklyn Bachmann, Rachael Heittola, Wolhowe and Zerr all added nine in a balanced showing.

Amber Stevahn finished with 18 points and Lucy Chapman 13 to lead Minot State.

The two teams will return to the court for a 3:30 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Jan. 30, back at the BSU Gymnasium.





Bemidji State 77, Minot State 63

MiSU 16 22 12 13 -- 63

BSU 19 16 27 15 -- 77

MINOT STATE (2-5, 2-3 NSIC) -- Stevahn 18, Chapman 13, Counts 10, Elliott 6, Theodore 6, Delsman 4, Wilson 4, Smestad 2, Anderson 0, Brintle 0, Head 0, Hildenbrand 0, Mintz 0, Wunderlich 0. Totals: 24-66 FGs, 13-19 FTs, 63.

BEMIDJI STATE (6-1, 5-0 NSIC) -- Vold 18, Myer 10, Bachmann 9, Heittola 9, Wolhowe 9, Zerr 9, DuBois 7, Bray 6, Bott 0, Flatness 0, Majewski 0, Pompa 0, Rezabek 0, Wenner 0. Totals: 24-56 FGs, 15-19 FTs, 77.