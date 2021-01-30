BEMIDJI -- In a rematch of last season’s Section 8-3A title game, the defending champs sure played like it.

Alexandria buried the Bemidji High School girls basketball team in the second half, turning a three-point game into a 22-point blowout within 10 minutes and cruising 76-52 at the BHS Gymnasium.

“We fatigued out quite a bit. Both physically and mentally,” Lumberjacks head coach Steve Schreiber said. “That’s the biggest thing for us at this point in the season. We’re not super deep. That puts our (rotation) in a predicament. … As the weeks go on, you’ll see us physically stronger as the game’s complete, and mentally stronger as the game’s complete.”

As is usually the case against the Cardinals, their suffocating defense did in the opposition. Bemidji felt the wrath of an Alexandria program that often feels like it has six or seven defenders on the court at a time.

“We just had to be more aggressive,” Schreiber said. “We came out pretty aggressive at the start, and then we had that five- or six-minute stretch where I don’t think we scored a basket. Maybe a free throw. We were extremely focused on our defensive end of things, and I think with the effort we gave there, it led to us playing a little bit slow offensively.”

It was a fearless start for BHS, though. In the blink of an eye, Jackie Johnson scored eight points on two free throws and two deep 3-pointers, handing the Jacks (2-3) an 8-2 head start within a minute and a half. But the offense stalled out, going 6 minutes, 25 seconds without a field goal and soon watching the Cardinals (3-2) break ahead 24-13 on a 17-3 run.

They left the door open, however, and Bemidji inched back to 35-30 by halftime. Emily Wade sparked a 7-0 run that gave BHS some life, and her opening layup of the second half had the Lumberjacks within one possession.

And then, like they often do, the Cardinals put their foot down. Enough was enough, and an 8-0 swing was just the start of a 16-3, game-changing run. Alex led 51-35 by the time it ended, and the difference reached 63-41 on a Mataya Hoelscher layup just 10 minutes removed from the three-point game.

“This is a really tough shooting team for (Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler),” Schreiber said. “In the past few years, she’s had a lot of bigs. … This year, she doesn’t have a ton of bigs, but these girls can shoot.”

The Cardinals knocked down nine 3-pointers in all, leading to a 41-22 scoreboard advantage in the second half.

Johnson finished with 19 points for BHS and Wade tallied 17, but no other Lumberjack scored more than four.

Lilly Horn had top honors for Alexandria, netting 18 points beside 13 from Cate Bloom and 12 from Mataya Hoelscher.

Bemidji will try to bounce back at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, when it travels to Sartell-St. Stephen in another 2020 Section 8-3A Tournament rematch.

“The girls aren’t going to leave broken from this game. I promise you that,” Schreiber said. “They know we did a lot of things well. They know we got tired at the end, they know there’s easy fixes that we can have to keep us closer than this.”





Alexandria 76, Bemidji 52

ALX 35 41 -- 76

BHS 30 22 -- 52

ALEXANDRIA (3-2) -- Horn 18, Bloom 13, Hoelscher 12, Strand 9, Hatlestad 8, Kremer 6, Anderson 4, Jones 4, Thul 2.

BEMIDJI (2-3) -- Johnson 19, Wade 17, Huberty 4, Bolte 3, Tatro 3, M. Bieber 2, Hildenbrand 2, Pemberton 2.