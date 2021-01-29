Minnesota at Purdue
6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021
Minnesota has relied a lot on its upperclassmen this season, especially its junior class.
Major Conferences, Most Points per Game by Junior Class, 2020-21
- Notre Dame 56.6
- Minnesota 53.8 (69.9%) of team’s points
- Penn State 46.4
- Florida 45.4
- Nebraska 43.0
Minnesota’s 64.9 points per game by its upperclassmen this season would be the highest rate by any Big Ten team’s upperclassmen over the last 10 seasons.
Additional Team And Player Notes
- Minnesota is shooting 31.6% from the field on the road this season, worst in the Big Ten and the team’s worst in its first four road games of the season in the last 25 years. The Gophers’ worst field-goal percentage in their first five road games of a season in the last 25 years is 36.2, set last season.
- Marcus Carr led the team with 25 points against Maryland but had zero assists in 40 minutes. The last Big Ten guard to have at least 25 points and no assists in at least 40 minutes of playing time was Purdue’s Carsen Edwards in the 2019 Elite Eight against Virginia. Carr has led the Gophers in points and assists in nine games this season, second most by a major conference player (Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, 10 games).
- Purdue has shot 20.3% from beyond the arc over its last three games, its worst three-point percentage in a three-game span since January-February 2014 (19.0). The Boilermakers are shooting 30.4% from three in conference play this season, second worst in the Big Ten ahead of Minnesota (28.6).
- Trevion Williams’ 9.6 rebounds per game this season rank second in the Big Ten behind Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (10.3). That average would be the second highest by a Boilermaker in a season in the last 25 years, behind only Caleb Swanigan in 2016-17 (12.5). His six double-doubles this season rank third in the conference behind Cockburn (11) and Iowa’s Luka Garza (seven).
- Gabe Kalscheur is shooting 22% from three this season, worst in Division I (minimum 80 attempts). He shot 34.1% from beyond the arc last season – that decrease (12.1%) is the third largest in Division I (minimum five attempts per game). Meanwhile, Sasha Stefanovic is shooting 45.6% from three, second best by a major conference player behind Baylor’s Jared Butler (48.2; minimum 80 attempts).