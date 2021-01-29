6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

Minnesota has relied a lot on its upperclassmen this season, especially its junior class.

Major Conferences, Most Points per Game by Junior Class, 2020-21

Notre Dame 56.6

Minnesota 53.8 (69.9%) of team’s points

Penn State 46.4

Florida 45.4

Nebraska 43.0

Minnesota’s 64.9 points per game by its upperclassmen this season would be the highest rate by any Big Ten team’s upperclassmen over the last 10 seasons.

Additional Team And Player Notes