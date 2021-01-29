BEMIDJI -- Sam Wilson’s got passing in his DNA. Just ask anyone around the Bemidji High School boys basketball team.

“He’s got the Wilson bloodline,” head coach Steve Thompson said. “Just like his brother (Quincy, a 2020 graduate), Sam’s good with the ball. He can shoot the ball, and his ball handling is really good. He’s a distributor, a playmaker. You got to see some of that tonight.”

Wilson made his presence felt all Thursday night at the BHS Gymnasium, fueling a 65-50 win over St. Cloud Apollo alongside the Lumberjacks’ dominant second half.

“I started off hot, so they guard up on me,” said Wilson, who drained two 3-pointers for the first Bemidji points of the night. “And then I can find my teammates really well at the end. My teammates were hitting shots, too, so really, it was a great team effort the whole game.”

Wilson stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, most notably on his precision passing and that allowed his teammates to find the basket.

“(Assists) are definitely the best feeling,” Wilson said. “I’d rather have that than scoring because then your whole team is hyped when you’re getting everyone involved.”

But it was also the collective defensive effort that may have truly sealed the win. After a 39-39 tie with 13 minutes to play, BHS (2-1) didn’t allow another point for the next 4 minutes, 29 seconds. They used that momentum for a 23-6 run spanning over 11 minutes.

“If we continued to grind on defense and push the ball on offense, we felt like our bench was going to perform. And they did,” Thompson said. “We wore out their first group a little bit, and when they got tired, we went on a bit of a run.”

The Jacks grabbed the first-half lead for good on a Gavin Luksik and-one transition bucket, which came from a Wilson dish, that made it 9-7. James LaValley scored inside to close the same 9-0 run soon after, and Matt Arel hit a corner 3-pointer for a quick double-digit lead at 22-12.

But the Eagles (1-5) weren’t about to go away. Azayah Washington hit two threes and another and-one, and their press break had no trouble against Bemidji, lifting Apollo back within three and ultimately to a 33-26 halftime score.

The Eagles came out firing in the second half, too, opening on an 11-4 burst that tied the game at 37-37. The two sides traded layups for the 39-all deadlock, but then the BHS defense locked down.

The Lumberjacks scored the next eight points, then another seven straight following a bucket from J’amari Abson. And a 9-0 run for good measure closed the extended 23-6 streak that Bemidji built with composure against a swarming defensive press.

“We did a really nice job of handling the press in the full court, and then we got into the half court and really forced them to foul and put us on the free-throw line,” Thompson said. “The boys handled it well and were able to finish it.”

The BHS run didn’t finish until under two minutes remained, so the celebration was on against the defending Section 8-3A champs.

“(Tonight) shows that we’re willing to dig in and grind in the second half like a lot of teams aren’t,” Wilson said. “And we’re one of the deepest teams. We can play really deep into our bench, so that helps us a lot.”

Alongside Wilson’s line, Luksik dropped a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Biehn added 11 points, while Isaac Severts and LaValley chipped in nine and eight, respectively.

Washington tallied 15 points to lead St. Cloud Apollo, while Quamar Gresham had 13 and Thomas Diew nine.

The Jacks will next be home to host Rocori at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the BHS Gymnasium.





Bemidji 65, St. Cloud Apollo 50

SCA 26 24 -- 50

BHS 33 32 -- 65

ST. CLOUD APOLLO (1-5) -- Washington 15, Gresham 13, Diew 9, Doumbia 8, Martinez 3, Abston 2.

BEMIDJI (2-1) -- Luksik 14, Wilson 12, I. Biehn 11, Severts 9, LaValley 8, Arel 5, Williams 4, Branham 2.