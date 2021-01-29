Coming off consecutive victories but missing one of its best players, the Gophers women’s basketball team needed just about everyone to give a little more against Purdue on Thursday.

Sara Scalia took it to another level.

The sophomore from Stillwater hit 6 of 10 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 30 points as the Gophers survived the absence of fifth-year senior Gadiva Hubbard in a 77-72 victory over the Boilermakers at Williams Arena.

“We knew we all had to do a little bit more. … We all felt the same responsibility,” sophomore point guard Jasmine Powell said. “But obviously, Sara did the most of anybody. She basically carried us today.”

Scalia has been integral to the Gophers’ three-game winning streak, averaging 21.6 points in victories over Nebraska, Penn State and the Boilermakers, despite working through a separated shoulder in her shooting arm. She hit 10 of 17 shots from the floor, two of them 3-pointers that helped keep Purdue at bay in the fourth quarter.

The Boilermakers (6-7, 3,6 Big Ten) trailed by 10 points for much of the third quarter but tied the game at 59 with 6 minutes, 53 seconds remaining. Scalia immediately answered with her fifth 3-pointer to break the tie, and her final basket was a 3-pointer from the left corner that put Minnesota up 72-63 with 2:20 left.

Scalia wasted little time burying that one.

“Obviously, I had confidence in my shot today and I had hit a couple before that, so I was just feeling hot and I didn’t hesitate,” she said. “I knew it was going in right when it left my hand.”

Hubbard, who helped Minnesota seal its 76-71 win at Nebraska with 12 fourth-quarter points, missed Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury suffered in Monday’s 85-76 victory at Penn State. She is averaging 11.5 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds.

Gophers coach Coach Lindsay Whalen was thrilled to see her team close without Hubbard, even if it was tighter than it should have been. Two late turnovers led to consecutive baskets from Purdue, cutting Minnesota’s lead to 75-72 with under a minute to play, but the Gophers regrouped defensively, and Kayla Mershon and Alexia Smith each hit 1 of 2 free-throw attempts to stanch the bleeding.

“Huge,” Whalen said. “The last two wins, (Hubbard) was averaging 18 and six, and we didn’t have that tonight. Everyone had to do a little more; it’s not just one person.”

Kadi Sissoko added 17 points and five rebounds, and Mershon and Klarke Sconiers played solid interior defense on 6-foot-5 post Fatou Diagne, who finished with 11 points and six boards but was unable to consistently exploit her size advantage.

Asked if she expected Hubbard to be available Sunday when the Gophers (5-7, 4-6) play host to Iowa (9-3, 5-3), Whalen said, “We’ll see. I don’t know.”

Powell added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Minnesota

“No matter who we lose, we know the game plan, and we’re pretty much really good together,” Powell said. “We want to play together, we want to win together, and we want to have fun together.”

Madison Layden, whose fastbreak layup off a turnover pulled Purdue (6-7, 3-6) within 75-72 with 37.9 seconds remaining, scored 17 points, 10 above her average. Point guard Brooke Moore led the Boilermakers with 20 points but finished with one assist.

The shaky finish aside, Whalen feels her team is doing the right things. She said her team would review everything about Thursday’s game, the good and the bad.

“It’s nice to learn from a win,” she said, “and it was a really, really good win.”