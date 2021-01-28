It isn’t news to Ricky Rubio that he isn’t playing well at the moment. It hasn’t been an easy start to the season. Strong performances from the veteran point guard — like the team as a whole — have been few and far between.

It appeared perhaps Rubio had turned a corner after the Timberwolves’ win over New Orleans on Saturday, in which Rubio put up nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists while controlling the pace of the game starting in place of the injured D’Angelo Russell.

In the starting lineup and with the ball in his hands have been the circumstances of Rubio’s entire NBA career, so it made sense. Comfort often equals success. But those were also the circumstances of Rubio’s two games against Golden State this week, and the positive results didn’t follow. Those two starts mirrored what Rubio has produced much of this season: poor shooting and, at times, some curious decision-making.

Rubio is shooting just 34 percent from the field and 19 percent from 3-point range. He has never been a sharpshooter, but both numbers would easily be career lows. His current turnover percentage (23.7) would be a career high. He just doesn’t look like Ricky Rubio at the moment.

The 30-year-old Spanish veteran used the following word to describe the current state of his game: “Off.”

“Trying to pick it up, but it’s tough. It is what it is,” Rubio said. “There’s no excuses. I’m going to keep working hard. I’ve been in the league for 10 years and I know who I am, but it’s off. My game is not here, and I’ve got to find it.”

That Rubio is experiencing issues in this of all seasons isn’t a surprise. He’s a feel player. He executes at his best when he has command of the game and knows what’s going on all around him. That wasn’t going to be the case early this season. Rubio was traded to a new team in November with limited preseason opportunities to get acclimated to his new teammates. He has a new role, serving as the backup point guard, and sometimes sharing the floor with fellow point guard D’Angelo Russell. Even that role has fluctuated with Russell out of the lineup of late.

The constant changing of rotations as Minnesota has had players in and out of the lineup has made getting to know the strengths and preferences of teammates a challenge. The talent level and shot-making ability of those around the playmaker is currently low.

Even when Rubio felt like maybe he was finding his way earlier this season, he learned he was a close contact to a positive case of the virus, meaning he had to quarantine away from the team for a week.

“I’m trying to get it back, but there is no time for practice,’ Rubio said. “There’s a lot of games, travels, protocols. You’ve got to do tests, be in the room for like two hours before doing stuff, so your mind goes to a lot of places, and that doesn’t help, either.”

These aren’t easy times for any NBA player. The strict protocols implemented by the NBA mean players on the road essentially just go back and forth between their hotel room and the arena, and nowhere else. The Wolves just spent four days in San Francisco, and Rubio didn’t even get to go outside to enjoy the weather. It’s an isolating experience, which makes it difficult to escape your on-court struggles.

Rubio recalled a time from his two seasons in Utah. He remembered a rainy day during which the entire team was enjoying itself because it had won the night before. A couple days later, on a beautiful, sunny day, no one was talking to one another, because the Jazz were fresh off a loss.

“I talked to one of the assistant coaches, who was a really good friend of mine, and was like, ‘Man, the weather can change your mood, but winning or losing really changes your mood,’ ” Rubio said.

So imagine how the 4-13 Timberwolves are feeling right now. Rubio acknowledged the group chat “has been quiet.” For Rubio, trying to get past both the team and his personal struggles is “getting harder and harder, and it’s challenging.”

“But it’s the times we live in right now, so there is no excuses,” he said.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders noted the team expects a lot of Rubio. Saunders acknowledged how important it is for Rubio and the other point guards to eliminate live-ball turnovers they’re committing. The losses and mistakes are getting frustrating for everyone.

“It’s about how you handle yourself in the moments in the valleys that make you appreciate the mountains more,’ Saunders said. “We’ve just got to come together and lean on each other. I’ve just got to help (Rubio) help these guys more, and they’ve got to help each other. And we’ll do that.”

Rubio is confident of as much. His plan to correct his current issues involves working, trusting himself and his teammates, and trying not to overthink things.

“But you can’t just let it go and go out there. You’ve got to fix it if things are not working. Got to feel better with the system, with what we’re running, and as a point guard, I’ve got to do my job,” Rubio said. “It’s super difficult. But I know, out of this, I’m going to get better. Through the storms is when you get better.”