Even without star center Sylvia Fowles for much of the campaign, Minnesota finished with a top-four seed and reached the WNBA semifinals thanks to the continued ascension of Napheesa Collier, the emergence of rookie guard Crystal Dangerfield and the breakout of stretch forward Damiris Dantas.

It was clear by season’s end that a rebuild — one so brief that if you blinked, you missed it — was over and Minnesota was again on the quest for championships. That’s what happens when you nail consecutive first-round draft picks and develop the talent on your roster.

But it was clear during the 2020 WNBA season that the gap between Minnesota and the league’s top two teams — Seattle and Las Vegas — was the size of an ocean. The Lynx had to get better this offseason, and had the cap space to do so.

And that’s what they’ve done.

The Lynx reportedly have agreed to deals over the past two days with three-time all-star guard Kayla McBride, standout wing Aerial Powers and solid forward Natalie Achonwa.

Minnesota entered the offseason in a much better cap situation than most teams in the league because of the bevy of rookie deals still on the books. The Lynx are also always an attractive free-agent destination given their championship pedigree — bolstered by Lynx general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve’s status as one of, if not the, league’s top coaches — top-notch facilities and a roster that is built to win now and later.

With these recent additions, it’s difficult to find a weakness on this roster. McBride is a sharpshooter who can space the floor and also serve as one of the team’s primary scoring options.

Powers is a five-year pro whose offensive game has ascended in recent years. Given more responsibilities last season on a Washington team depleted by opt-outs and injuries, Powers averaged 16.3 points a game in six games before her season was cut short by a hamstring injury.

Achonwa has been a consistent producer thus far in her WNBA career. The 6-foot-3 forward is the perfect depth piece.

You can envision a starting lineup of Dangerfield, McBride, Collier, Dantas and all-world center Sylvia Fowles, who should be healthy at the start of next season after a calf injury hampered her in 2020.

If Odyssey Sims, the Lynx’s second-best player in 2019, isn’t a starter, she’ll be one of the best bench players in the league. Sims and Rachel Banham give Minnesota options in the reserve backcourt, Powers would seem to be a suitable backup wing who Reeve could use in different ways depending on the look she wants the Lynx to present on a given night. Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan, Jessica Shepard and Achonwa give the Lynx versatility and depth in the front court coming off the bench.

It’s a championship-level roster, and it’s built to win now and later. McBride is 28 years old, as is Achonwa. Powers is 27. In those three, Reeve added three players who are ready to contend for championships now with Fowles, who is 35, likely entering her final years as a dominant center, and will still be in their primes as the Lynx’s young core of first- and second-year players, led by Collier and Dangerfield, enter the primes of their careers in the years to come.

It’s not as though the Lynx ever left — they’ve made the playoffs in 10 straight seasons, after all — but after the past few days, it’s safe to say they’re “back” in title contention, and are here to stay.

That’s why Powers told Yahoo Sports it was “only right” she sign with Minnesota.

“I’m ready to win another championship. I’m excited to be coached by Cheryl Reeve. I’m excited to bring a championship home to the midwest, where I’m from, Detroit,” Powers said. “I’m ready to do my thing and team up with Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and the Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield. This is just the beginning.”

Yes, she forgot Collier. You can’t blame her. At this point, there is too much talent on the roster to remember all the names.