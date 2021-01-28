BEMIDJI -- With the second half of the season set to commence, the Bemidji State men’s basketball team didn’t mince words about it.

“There’s no room for error,” head coach Mike Boschee said.

Senior guard Nick Wagner shared the same sentiments: “Definitely a little bit of a sense of urgency,” he said. “We’re obviously kind of in a hole right now, but we have 100% confidence that we can get out of it and hopefully make the playoffs, get a good seed. We know we’ve got to win, try to get two wins every weekend.”

The encore to BSU’s dominant season-opening win was six straight losses, which have put the Beavers in a bind as they try to climb up the standings to grab a playoff spot. Only the top four teams in each division will qualify.

The losing streak made last Saturday’s 70-68 win over U-Mary all the more important.

“A victory certainly gives us some belief that we can put it together enough to get a W,” Boschee said. “I don’t feel like we’ve played our best basketball, but I feel like that’s still ahead of us. We’re continuing to grind, to keep working hard, keep trying to do the right things. Hopefully we’ll continue to improve and have some of those successes.”

Bemidji State currently sits at 2-6 overall and 1-5 in the NSIC North Division, good for seventh place. That record may be a side effect of the pandemic, as the condensed schedule didn’t allow for the typical preseason ramp-up that is especially beneficial for teams with more turnover.

“This group needed, I feel like, those exhibition games, those scrimmages, those nonconference games to kind of figure out who we are,” Boschee said. “We’re getting there. I think we’re figuring out some ways we can play our best basketball. … We’re continuing to grow. We’re going to compete like crazy these next eight games and try to move up the standings as much as we possibly can. And go from there.”

BSU’s next opportunity to do so comes on the road this weekend, when they’ll cross the North Dakota border and meet Minot State (4-4, 2-2 NSIC) on Jan. 29-30. Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m., while Saturday’s game tips at 2 p.m.

Another side effect of the altered schedule may be a beneficial one for road teams, however. This year, teams aren’t facing two different opponents in two different cities on back-to-back days, but instead facing a single adversary on the same floor. That has its perks.

“The travel is a lot easier,” Boschee said. “You’re not packing things up at the hotel and going to the gym the night of the first game, getting on the road, getting into the hotel at 1 a.m. in a different city, trying to get a good night’s sleep. … The positives are pretty nice, that you get back to the hotel, have a nice dinner and relax a little bit, watch some film.”

“As far as playing, it doesn’t make too much of a difference,” Wagner added. “You have the same attitude no matter who you’re playing. It’s the same thing back-to-back nights. Second night, you’re going to be a little tired whether you traveled or not. You’ve just got to go into every game the same way.”

As the Beavers try to right the ship, they’re trying to make the most important road trip of the year, and that’s to Sioux Falls, S.D., for the conference tournament a month from now. So they don’t want to waste any more time.

“We know that we don’t have quite as much time to get better,” Wagner said. “We probably have half as many practices as last year, about half as many games. It makes each day a little bit more important.”